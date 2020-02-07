Colorado's Largest and Most Affordable Dealer of Reclaimed and Vintage Furnishings is Now Open

DENVER, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- South Platte Trading Co., one of Colorado's largest retailers of salvaged, repurposed, and vintage furniture, is excited to announce its grand opening. To celebrate, South Platte is running a Grand Opening Sale where customers are able to take 20% off everything storewide from now until February 29th. Store hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

South Platte Trading Co. occupies a 19,000 sq. ft space just north of downtown Denver. This uniquely large space allows the store to house unparalleled selection of upcycled goods and unique finds from all over the world. South Platte Trading Co. further separates itself from competitors through its focus on unique customer experiences as well as the unbelievably affordable pricing found within.

In a recent interview, Rheanne Stringer the Store Manager of South Platte Trading Co. explained, "Whenever we are asked who we best cater to, we always want to say that our store is for, well, everybody. We are founded on the belief that vintage furnishings and reclaimed materials should be accessible to everyone, no matter the background or budget. Our wide, continuously updated selection of furnishings and our unbeatable price-points make it so that people of all ages and interests can find something special to enhance their home each time they visit. That's the drive behind opening South Platte, and we are thrilled to bring this service to Denver."

If you're someone who appreciates beautiful furniture with a story to tell, or if you feel it is important to reuse, recycle, and repurpose, then come to South Platte Trading Co. and discover those extraordinary pieces you've been missing.

About South Platte Trading Co.

At South Platte Trading Co., we specialize in reclaimed, repurposed, and one-of-a-kind furniture that you just can't find anywhere else. We salvage goods and partner with craftsmen from all over the globe, many of our sources originating in India and Indonesia, making our selection unique, worldly, and exciting. In addition to furniture and decor, we also offer salvaged lumber, metalwork, hardware, and we even commission custom creations using our recovered resources.

