Colorado's Top Youth Volunteers Of 2020 Selected By National Program

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, now in its 25 th year, is conducted by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP).

These are Colorado's top youth volunteers of 2020:

High School State Honoree: Matine Khalighi

Nominated by Smoky Hill High School

Matine, a senior at Smoky Hill High School, co-founded a nonprofit that has raised more than $130,000 since 2016 to provide basic necessities for people experiencing homelessness, plus scholarships for five homeless students. When Matine was in eighth grade, he enrolled in a community service class and raised money for children in the foster care system. "Months after completing the course, I started to recognize a great need in Colorado," he said. "My state was severely lacking in resources to support its homeless population." Matine felt compelled to act, so with a like-minded friend, he started "Helping the Homeless Colorado."

They spent months filing paperwork to attain nonprofit status, applying for grants, securing corporate sponsors, developing a website and promoting their organization through the media. Matine then recruited volunteers to be members of a 20-person youth board to govern the organization. After researching homelessness, the group decided to focus on lobbying the state legislature on behalf of homeless people; educating the public by speaking at schools and community groups; and alleviating suffering by fundraising to provide necessities. The organization also has sponsored "Outreach Days" across the state, when volunteers distribute hygiene kits, meals and warm clothing to those in need. Since its inception, the nonprofit has distributed more than 41,000 items to Colorado's homeless population and has allocated $15,000 to help five homeless youth earn associate degrees. In the future, Matine said, he hopes to expand his organization to all 50 states.

Middle Level State Honoree: Dante Lechuga

Nominated by Prairie Ridge Elementary School

Dante, a sixth-grader at Coal Ridge Middle School, helps plan and run an annual two-day sports camp that over the past five years has exposed more than 1,000 kids to sporting experiences their families could not afford. When Dante and his sister were playing with a friend at a park one day, their father set up an agility course with balls, cones and ropes that he had in his truck. "We had so much fun that I begged him to organize another play date at the park," said Dante. The next time they invited more friends, and from that humble beginning sprang a family-run sports camp that has become a significant event in Dante's town.

Now, every year, about 350 kids and 80 teen and adult volunteers, including some of the top coaches in the area, come together to participate in soccer, lacrosse, football and agility training. Throughout the year, Dante and his family work with a local church and athletic organization to register participants, raise the funds that enable them to keep the cost down to just $12 per child, purchase insurance and secure sponsorships from local businesses. Dante and his sister hand out fliers at local businesses and schools to promote the camp and help recruit volunteers. Dante also helps register participants, assists his father in preparing the playing fields and equipment, ensures there are enough T-shirts for all of the campers, and leads some of the sports activities. "It's a lot of work," said Dante, "but if we can change the life of one child, then it's all worth it."

Distinguished Finalists

The program judges also recognized four other Colorado students as Distinguished Finalists for their impressive community service activities. Each will receive an engraved bronze medallion.

These are Colorado's Distinguished Finalists for 2020:

Patrick Boland, 16, of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, a sophomore at Connections Academy, founded "Ferocious Fighters," a nonprofit that has sent about 1,000 care packages to children with a neurological condition called complex regional pain syndrome; his efforts include recruiting volunteers, collecting donations and organizing packaging events. Patrick, who has the condition, also offers support and solidarity by managing online support groups and sending letters to each care package recipient.

Bianca Bryant, 17, of Divide, Colorado, a senior at Woodland Park High School, built the first dog park in her community; to do so, she organized a petition, collaborated with her local parks and recreation department, participated in local hearings and held fundraising events that raised more than $40,000 to cover building costs. Bianca, an avid animal lover, decided to focus on this project to give dog owners in her community a place to exercise their four-legged friends.

Erin Egan, 16, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, a junior at Palmer High School, regularly volunteers with Special Olympics initiatives; she is a Unified partner in eight sports, helps plan competitions as a member of her region's Games Organizing Committee, and holds youth symposiums to spread awareness of the organization. Erin dedicates her time to the Special Olympics cause because her brother, who has greatly benefitted from participating as an athlete.

Mia Garcia, 18, of Antonito, Colorado, a senior at Centauri High School, started "L.I.G.H.T Project (Lasting Impact of Generosity to Help with Transition)," through which she provides duffle bags, hygiene kits, school supplies, coats and Christmas toys to children in foster care, or who have to go live with relatives other than their birth parents; her efforts include raising awareness about her cause, soliciting donations and corporate sponsorships, and assembling kits. Mia was inspired to start this project after seeing loved ones struggle during their transition to kinship care.

"In our 25th year of honoring young volunteers, we are as inspired as ever by the work students are doing to address the needs of a changing world," said Charles Lowrey, chairman and CEO of Prudential Financial, Inc. "We hope that their resolve, their initiative and their perspectives on society's challenges move others to consider how they can make a difference, too."

"Middle level and high school students are doing remarkable things to shape the future of their communities through volunteer service. They inspire all students and schools to drive learning with real-world challenges," said JoAnn Bartoletti, executive director of NASSP. "Congratulations to each of the 2020 honorees – it's an honor to celebrate your commitment to creating positive change."

About The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards represents the United States' largest youth recognition program based solely on volunteer service. All public and private middle level and high schools in the country, as well as all Girl Scout councils, county 4-H organizations, American Red Cross chapters, YMCAs and Points of Light Global Network members, were eligible to select a student or member for a local Prudential Spirit of Community Award. These Local Honorees were then reviewed by an independent judging panel, which selected State Honorees and Distinguished Finalists based on criteria including personal initiative, effort, impact and personal growth.

While in Washington, D.C., the 102 State Honorees – one middle level and one high school student from each state and the District of Columbia – will tour the capital's landmarks, meet top youth volunteers from other parts of the world, attend a gala awards ceremony at the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History, and visit their congressional representatives on Capitol Hill. On May 4, 10 of the State Honorees – five middle level and five high school students – will be named America's top youth volunteers of 2020. These National Honorees will receive additional $5,000 scholarships, gold medallions, crystal trophies and $5,000 grants from Prudential for nonprofit charitable organizations of their choice.

Since the program began in 1995, more than 130,000 young volunteers have been honored at the local, state and national level. The program also is conducted by Prudential subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Ireland, India, China and Brazil. In addition to granting its own awards, The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program also distributes President's Volunteer Service Awards to qualifying Local Honorees.

For information on all of this year's Prudential Spirit of Community State Honorees and Distinguished Finalists, visit http://spirit.prudential.com or www.nassp.org/spirit.

