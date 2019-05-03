Colorado's Wild Animal Sanctuary Named "2019 TOP-RATED NONPROFIT" by GreatNonprofits

The Wild Animal Sanctuary provides life-long homes to nearly 500 rescued, captive-born large carnivores who previously lived lives of abuse and neglect in often-illegal situations. At The Wild Animal Sanctuary rescued animals experience lives free of human exploitation while living in large-acreage habitats, receiving world-class care and the chance to finally live with others of their own species.

"We are honored to be named a 2019 Top-Rated Nonprofit," says Pat Craig, the executive director of The Wild Animal Sanctuary. "We are proud of our accomplishments, and are looking forward to continuing our vital work at the Sanctuary while also beginning to make full use of our new Refuge and its almost-10,000 acres." www.wildanimalrefuge.org

The Top-Rated Nonprofit Award is based on the rating and number of reviews that The Wild Animal Sanctuary received from volunteers and donors. "I have been donating to The Wild Animal Sanctuary for years; they are truly the most ethical, honorable, and important charity I have ever supported. I cannot say enough about the value of the important work that they do."—sahbo1 Donor Review

"The Wild Animal Sanctuary is a great example of a nonprofit making a real difference in their community," said Perla Ni, CEO of GreatNonprofits. "Their award is well-deserved recognition not only of their work, but the tremendous support they receive, as shown by the many outstanding reviews they have received from people who have direct experience working with the organization."

About The Wild Animal Sanctuary

Located near Keenesburg, Colorado, The Wild Animal Sanctuary is the largest nonprofit carnivore sanctuary in the world, with nearly 500 rescued Lions, Tigers, Bears, Wolves, Leopards and other carnivores living in large-acreage natural habitats. Established in 1980, the Sanctuary operates two locations with more than 10,000 acres for abused, abandoned and confiscated carnivores and specializes in rehabilitating captive wildlife so they can be released into natural habitats where they can roam freely and live with others of their own kind. More information is available at www.wildanimalsanctuary.org and www.wildanimalrefuge.org

About GreatNonprofits

GreatNonprofits is the leading website where people share stories about their personal experiences on more than 1.6 million charities and nonprofits. The GreatNonprofits Top-Rated Awards are the only awards for nonprofits determined by those who have direct experience with the charities – as donors, volunteers and recipients of aid. Stories on the site influence 30 million donation decisions a year. Visit www.greatnonprofits.org for more information.

SOURCE The Wild Animal Sanctuary

