Color&Co, The Transformative At-Home Personalized Hair Color Brand By L'Oréal, Expands Into Semi-Permanent With The Launch Of Color Gloss Conditioners

The Color Gloss Conditioner, ranging in six shades, is a weekly treatment that eliminates brassy tones, maintains vibrancy and increases color longevity, resulting in a salon-fresh look and feel in under ten minutes. Formulated with conditioning ingredients, the Color Gloss Conditioner improves overall hair health, while moisturizing and nourishing hair between permanent color applications.

"Our Color Gloss Conditioners provide the perfect solution for refreshing and maintaining color-treated hair between color applications so fading can become a thing of the past. Additionally, they are a commitment-free way to tone and deposit color-correcting pigments on both regular color users and non-users alike," comments Deb Rosenberg, Color&Co's AVP of Education and lead in-house colorist.

In the past year, Color&Co has seen a 16x increase in sales of their Personalized Colorbox , where clients are able to achieve exceptional customized at-home color results supported by on-demand video consultations with expert in-house colorists. Color&Co envisions further opportunity within the hair color category by expanding beyond demi-permanent and permanent color: "28% of at-home hair color product users wish there were more semi-permanent hair color options," states Olivier Blayac, General Manager of Color&Co. "The Color Gloss Conditioner is a way to enhance the experience for our clients by providing an add-on recommendation through our online color quiz to maintain their customized shade between Personalized Colorbox applications. It is also available to purchase on its own for users who are hesitant to commit to permanent dye and are looking to achieve subtle results," adds Blayac.

Available in six shades, Color&Co's Color Gloss Conditioners neutralize and reduce brassy tones while instantly refreshing color and boosting shine.

Cool Down: Eliminates unwanted yellow and neutralizes brassy tones for blonde, brunette and highlighted hair.

Cool Red: Revives a faded brown to a deep, rich red and maintains vibrancy. Created specifically for cooler, deeper red tones such as plum, grape and merlot shades.

Warm Red Copper: Enhances natural red tones and adds warmth and dimension with subtle hints of red and copper to give hair the perfect balance of natural and vibrant results.

True Red: Adds fiery red and cherry tones to maintain vibrancy. Formulated specifically for intense red shades.

Mahogany Rose: Adds subtle hints of pink tones to hair color while instantly elevating any neutral shade. Works best for medium blonde to light brown hair to provide a rose gold effect.

Sun-Kissed Gold: Warms up hair color and adds golden tones to blonde or brunette hair.

Color&Co's Color Gloss Conditioner is available on www.colorandco.com for $29.90/unit. This product is free of PPD, resorcinol, sulfates, ammonia and parabens and is cruelty-free and can be used on bleached, highlighted, color-treated and non-color treated hair.

