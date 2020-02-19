ColorCoat Announces Equity Investment from Vopne Capital

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorCoat, Inc., the largest exterior coatings applicator serving the U.S. window and door industry, announced today an investment in the company from Vopne Capital, a Bay Area-based private equity firm.

ColorCoat, founded in 2003, specializes in applying coatings for vinyl window and door manufacturers at its nine facilities located across the U.S. Jim Bloom, Managing Partner of Vopne, stated, "ColorCoat is the trusted partner to the leading window and door manufacturers in North America. The company has maintained the highest standards of quality and customer service while growing from a single facility to a nationwide operation over the past 17 years. We are enthusiastic about partnering with the ColorCoat team to invest in the growth and continued success of the business."

"This is a hugely positive step for our company," said ColorCoat co-founder Mario Bekeris. "Vopne shares our commitment to providing excellent customer service and product quality, and they bring capital to help us continue our expansion."

ColorCoat President David Whisenhunt added, "We are enthusiastic about Vopne joining the ColorCoat team and are excited about this new chapter for our company. Our partnership with Vopne allows ColorCoat to further invest in our people, systems, and plant locations while continuing to provide exceptional quality and service to our customers."

About ColorCoat, Inc.

ColorCoat, Inc., founded in 2003, is a third-party coatings applicator based in West Sacramento, CA. ColorCoat provides services nationwide to window and door manufacturers in nine facilities throughout the U.S. For more information, visit www.colorcoatinc.com.

About Vopne Capital

Vopne Capital is a Bay Area-based private equity firm investing in growing, profitable companies in the lower middle market. Vopne undertakes investments, recapitalizations and acquisitions of manufacturing and industrial services companies with experienced management teams, engineered and differentiated products, and a focus on providing the highest quality products and customer service. Vopne is currently investing its second fund, Vopne Fund II, LP. For more information, visit www.vopne.com.

