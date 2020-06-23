ColorComm Launches ColorCommCon to Connect Change Makers, Activists, and C-Suite Executives

NEW YORK, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorComm, Inc., the nation's leading women's platform addressing diversity & inclusion across the communications, marketing, advertising, and media industries, will host ColorCommCon, an online summit convening over 2,000 attendees on Tuesday, June 30.

ColorCommCon is a full day of professional and personal development designed to help multicultural consumers become better prepared to meet the complex demands of today's dynamically changing world. Keynotes, panels and 1:1 fireside chats will be presented by top executives and thought-leaders in communications, marketing, business, media, D&I, and more.

"Our nation is in a state of a crisis. Our community is in a state of a crisis. Now more than ever it is critically important to come together to create an equality action plan to follow in both our professional and personal lives, said Lauren Wesley Wilson, Founder and CEO of ColorComm, Inc. "We need togetherness, healing, information, outcomes, and action," said Wesley Wilson.

ColorComm aims to serve "the best 8-hour day this summer," providing an online open forum to have important conversations, through an immersive and interactive live experience. The 8-hour day will include over 35 speakers, 10 interactive sessions and over 8 premiere partners, bringing together the best talent, voices, leaders, and change makers in the industry.

Speakers include Global CEO of WE Communications, Melissa Waggener Zorkin; CMO of iHeartMedia, Gayle Troberman; Chief Diversity Officer of Coca-Cola North America, Lori George Billingsley; VP and Head of Multicultural Engagement and Strategic Alliances at AT&T, Tanya Lombard; Activist Brittany Packnett Cunningham; Editor-in-Chief of Allure, Michelle Lee, Stylist Meredith Koop, Chief Diversity Officer and Director of Employee Engagement of Google, Melonie Parker; Chief Diversity Officer of Edelman, Trisch Smith; and many more.

RSVP here: https://www.colorcommcon.com/

