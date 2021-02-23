Colorcon, Inc. Launches Nutrafinish® Label Friendly Tablet Coatings for Nutritional Supplements Market

HARLEYSVILLE, Pa., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorcon, a world leader in the development and supply of film coating systems and excipients, today announces the expansion of its Nutrafinish® Film Coatings portfolio to include Label Friendly and TiO2-Free coating products for the nutritional and dietary supplements market.

Consumers continue to demand products that contain shorter ingredient lists, which are easy to recognize and understand and exclude artificial chemicals. Manufacturers are looking for sustainable ingredients that can achieve label friendly status while not compromising on product quality, manufacturing efficiency, or cost-in-use.

Colorcon has responded to this need by conducting extensive development to bring to market Nutrafinish®, Label Friendly Coatings resulting in a brighter white tablet finish with superior opacity. Nutrafinish, label friendly coatings are based on naturally-derived colorants, excluding the use of titanium dioxide (TiO2) and talc, and are designed specifically for the nutritional and dietary supplement market to meet consumer demand for a clean-label choice.

Kelly Boyer, Vice President Film Coatings, explains: "The launch of these new formulations provides the nutritional market with much needed alternative coating systems that address label friendly (or clean-label) consumer preferences and are easy to implement. The product line includes a new white formulation, which delivers superior opacity and a brighter white tablet finish. And, the option to pigment using non-synthetic colors enables a broad choice of the color palette to provide aesthetics and brand differentiation."

Dr. Ali Rajabi-Siahboomi adds: "Getting the right balance of components for this type of coatings is challenging without the use of opacity and whitening ingredients like TiO2. Through Colorcon's in-depth knowledge of materials and coating technology, these new formulations provide simple preparation and use, with the label friendly claims the industry and consumers are demanding; along with a perfectly finished tablet."

Through the extensive portfolio of fully formulated coatings Colorcon provides the scope for customers to reduce complexity and time-to-market by delivering high-quality products, with ingredients carefully selected from commonly used food ingredients or approved food additives that meet local regulatory requirements and support clean-label claims. This is all backed by our superior and dedicated technical support, along with regulatory expertise.

