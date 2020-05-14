Colorcon, Inc. Launches SoteriaRx™ On-Dose Authentication Technology Platform

Counterfeit drugs are a major problem for the pharmaceutical industry, both in terms of financial impact and compromising on patient safety. The illicit drug supply industry is estimated to be worth US$200 billion or 2% of total pharma revenue. Traceability and security measures focused at the packaging level are not enough to deter fraud; especially in low- and middle-income countries where either substandard or falsified medicines can account for up to 70% of medications distributed internally. The solution is smart medications with on-dose taggants that can be authenticated throughout the supply chain.

Kelly Boyer, General Manager Film Coatings explains, "SoteriaRx™ on-dose authentication provides a powerful tool for tracking medicines from plant to patient and provides a level of supply chain authenticity and transparency not previously available. By incorporating microtags, the pill itself effectively becomes a barcode which can be digitally read and recorded, providing instant authentication."

Martti Hedman, CEO adds, "The digitalization of medicines represents a major step forward in the fight against unauthorized and illegitimate pharmaceutical production and provides an opportunity to safeguard patients. This investment to bring on-dose authentication technology to market demonstrates Colorcon's commitment to respond to the needs of the pharmaceutical industry by developing innovative solutions that are efficient to deliver and which offer dependable performance."

Company Information

Colorcon is a world leader in the development, supply and technical support of specialty ingredients; formulated film coating systems, modified release technologies, and functional excipients for the pharmaceutical industry. Our best-in-class products and technologies are complemented by our extensive application data and value-added services to support all phases of solid oral dose design, development and manufacture. Colorcon has 11 manufacturing facilities, 21 technical service laboratories globally and more than 1200 employees exclusively dedicated to its customer base.

More information www.colorcon.com

COLORCON COMMUNICATIONS CONTACT:

Deborah J. Taylor

Director - Global Market Communications

Phone: +44-1322-627234

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1168218/Colorcon_SoteriaRx.jpg

SOURCE Colorcon Inc.

Related Links

http://www.colorcon.com/

