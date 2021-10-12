Colorcon Ventures Invests in Leading Personal Nutrition Company Remedy Health

To access the products, consumers complete an online questionnaire and receive personalized recommendations for seven key ingredients. Remedy then leverages its patented 3D-printing technology to produce personalized gummy vitamin stacks that are enjoyable and convenient to take as a single oral dose. Nourished products are available online in the United States and Europe, and at select retailers throughout the United Kingdom.

Ali Rajabi-Siahboomi, Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer at Colorcon, said, "Remedy Health aligns with Colorcon Ventures' strategic focus on novel oral dosage forms. As evidenced by the company's impressive 600% revenue growth, a personalized, single daily format product with a clean ingredient profile is very appealing to health-conscious consumers. As a leading supplier to the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, Colorcon is excited to support and collaborate with Remedy to further accelerate and expand their developments and benefit consumers through personalized 3D printing technology."

Melissa Snover, Remedy Health's Founder and CEO, said, "We are pleased to have Colorcon Ventures join our roster of strategic investors as we scale Remedy to revolutionize the health industry and capture more of the rapidly growing, multi-billion-dollar personalized nutrition market. We look forward to working with Colorcon Ventures to accelerate our development and streamline our scale up and manufacturing processes."

Colorcon Ventures joins a prominent list of investors who also participated in Remedy's previously announced Series A, including ADM Ventures, Cibus Fund, Henkel X, and Apater Capital.

About Colorcon Ventures

Colorcon Ventures targets investments in transformational solutions for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries across R&D, manufacturing, supply chain, and the delivery of pharmaceutical products and services. Colorcon Ventures is the corporate venture fund of Colorcon Inc

For more information, please visit www.colorcon.com/ventures

About Remedy Health

Remedy Health provides personalized health, wellness, and nutrition products through its Nourished brand. The company utilizes patented 3D printing technology to produce bespoke gummy vitamins and supplements with high quality ingredients. Learn more at get-nourished.com or follow @get_nourished

