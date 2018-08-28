Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2024 - market will be valued at $7.9 billion in 2024, growing from $5.3 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 6%

DUBLIN, Aug 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2024 - Launch of Premium Targeted Therapies and Increasing Prevalence to Drive the Market" details the key points (etiology, epidemiology, current treatment, products currently marketed and in pipeline, market drivers and barriers) driving the Colorectal Cancer (CRC) market in the five Asia-Pacific (APAC) markets: India, China, Australia, South Korea and Japan.

Many countries are facing the challenge of an aging population, and there will be an increased number of people aged 50 and over, a high-risk age range for Colorectal Cancer (CRC). Over half of the incident cases of Colorectal Cancer (CRC) are diagnosed in patients over the age of 50. Colorectal Cancer (CRC) is the most common cancer and the leading cause of cancer-related mortality globally, accounting for 0.77 million deaths in 2015.

The five-year prevalence population for Colorectal Cancer (CRC) in Asia-Pacific was 1.7 million in 2017. This figure has been gradually rising with the growing elderly population and increasingly Westernized lifestyles. However, growing awareness of the disease and associated risk factors together with the availability of free testing services for Colorectal Cancer (CRC) patients will increase early diagnosis and the treatment-receiving population, including targeted treatment, driving demand and contributing to market growth. Increasing affordability and healthcare access in India and China are also likely to contribute to the growth of the treatment-receiving pool significantly.

On the other hand, the poor prognosis, particularly for patients with advanced disease, has created a pressing need for improved therapeutic options. The Colorectal Cancer (CRC) market is therefore shifting from a focus on generic chemotherapy regimens to a complex treatment landscape based on the presence of various molecular aberrations. The marketed products landscape comprises a wide range of treatment options, including EGFR-targeted therapies, angiogenesis inhibitors, multiple kinase inhibitors and new chemotherapies.





The CRC Asia-Pacific market will be valued at $7.9 billion in 2024, growing from $5.3 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 6%.

The CRC pipeline is large and diverse, with a strong presence of mAbs and targeted therapies.

Numerous late-stage pipeline therapies with a strong clinical record have the potential to enter the market over the forecast period.

The market forecasts indicate that Japan will contribute the most to the Asia-Pacific market value due to the emergence of novel therapies.

Licensing deals are the most common form of strategic alliance in CRC, with total deal values ranging from under $10m to over $1 billion.

Key Topics Covered:





1 Tables & Figures







2 Introduction

2.1 Disease Introduction



2.2 Epidemiology



2.3 Symptoms



2.4 Etiology and Pathophysiology



2.4.1 Etiology



2.4.2 Pathophysiology



2.4.3 Biomarkers/Targets of Interest



2.5 Diagnosis



2.5.1 Digital Rectal Examination



2.5.2 Fecal Occult Blood Test



2.5.3 Flexible Sigmoidoscopy



2.5.4 Colonoscopy



2.5.5 Virtual Colonoscopy



2.5.6 Double Contrast Barium Enema



2.6 Disease Stages



2.7 Prognosis



2.8 Treatment Guidelines and Options



2.8.1 Surgery and Radiation Therapy



2.8.2 Chemotherapy



2.8.3 Targeted Therapies



2.8.4 Resistance to Pharmacological Therapies



2.8.5 Treatment Algorithm







3 Marketed Products







3.1 Overview



3.2 Chemotherapies



3.2.1 Lonsurf (Trifluridine plus Tipiracil) - Taiho Pharma



3.2.2 TS-1 (Tegafur plus Gimeracil plus Oteracil) - Taiho Pharma



3.2.3 UFT (tegafur plus uracil) - Merck KGaA



3.3 Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Targeted Therapies



3.3.1 Erbitux (cetuximab) - Eli Lilly/Merck KGaA



3.3.2 Vectibix (panitumumab) - Amgen/Takeda



3.4 Anti-angiogenesis Therapies



3.4.1 Avastin (bevacizumab) - Roche



3.4.2 Cyramza (ramucirumab) - Eli Lilly



3.4.3 Zaltrap (Ziv-Aflibercept) - Sanofi/Regeneron



3.5 Kinase Inhibitors



3.5.1 Stivarga (regorafenib) - Bayer/Onyx



3.6 Comparative Efficacy and Safety of Marketed Products







4 Pipeline Analysis







4.1 Overview



4.2 Pipeline by Stage of Development, Molecule Type, Route of Administration and Program Type



4.3 Pipeline by Molecular Target



4.4 Promising Pipeline Candidates



4.4.1 Keytruda (pembrolizumab) - Merck & Co.



4.4.2 Opdivo (nivolumab) - Bristol-Myers Squib



4.4.3 Napabucasin (BBI-608) - Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma



4.4.4 Encorafenib plus binimetinib (LGX-818/MEK-162) - Array BioPharma



4.4.5 Fruquintinib (HMPL-013) - Hutchison MediPharma



4.4.6 Famitinib (SHR-1020) - Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine



4.4.7 Anlotinib (AL-3818) - Jiangsu Chia-Tai Tianqing



4.4.8 Donafenib (CM-4307) - Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals



4.5 Comparative Efficacy and Safety of Pipeline Products



4.6 Product Competitiveness Framework

5 Clinical Trial Analysis







5.1 Failure Rate



5.1.1 Overall Failure Rate



5.1.2 Failure Rate by Phase and Molecule Type



5.1.3 Failure Rate by Phase and Molecular Target



5.2 Clinical Trial Size



5.2.1 Patient Enrollment per Product by Molecule Type and Stage of Development



5.2.2 Patient Enrollment per Product by Molecular Target and Stage of Development



5.2.3 Patient Enrollment per Trial by Molecule Type and Stage of Development



5.2.4 Patient Enrollment per Trial by Molecular Target and Stage of Development



5.3 Clinical Trial Duration



5.3.1 Trial Duration by Molecule Type and Stage of Development



5.3.2 Trial Duration by Molecular Target and Stage of Development



5.4 Summary of Clinical Trial Metrics







6 Multi-scenario Forecast







6.1 Overview



6.2 Asia-Pacific Market



6.3 India



6.4 China



6.5 Australia



6.6 South Korea



6.7 Japan





7 Drivers and Barriers







7.1 Drivers



7.1.1 Increasing Elderly Population and Incidence of CRC



7.1.2 Increasing Screening Programs and Approval of New Screening Tests for CRC to Drive Early Diagnosis Rate



7.1.3 Increase in Mutation Testing to Drive Market Growth



7.1.4 Availability of Novel First-, Second- and Third-Line Therapy Options in Pipeline



7.1.5 Diversified Healthcare Reform to Boost Market Growth



7.1.6 Diversified Health Insurance System to Help Nurture Growth



7.2 Barriers



7.2.1 Patent Expiration of Branded Therapies to Affect CRC Market Growth



7.2.2 High Prices of Therapeutics to Slow Down Market Growth



7.2.3 Limited Incorporation of Immunotherapies in the CRC Treatment Algorithm



7.2.4 Lack of Development of Neoadjuvant and Adjuvant Pipeline Products



7.2.5 Lack of Reimbursement and Penetration of Generic Drugs to Hinder Market Growth in China and India



7.2.6 Drug Pricing Reforms

8 Deals and Strategic Consolidations







8.1 Licensing Deals



8.1.1 Deals by Region and Value



8.1.2 Number of Disclosed and Undisclosed Deals by Year, Aggregate Deal Value



8.1.3 Deal Value by Stage of Development, Molecule Type, and Molecular Target



8.1.4 Key Licensing Deals



8.2 Co-development Deals



8.2.1 Deals by Region and Value



8.2.2 Number of Disclosed and Undisclosed Deals by Year, Aggregate Deal Value



8.2.3 Deal Value by Stage of Development, Molecule Type, and Molecular Target



8.2.4 Key Co-development Deals







9 Appendix





Taiho Pharma

Merck KGaA

Amgen

Takeda

Roche

Eli Lilly

Sanofi

Regeneron

Bayer

Onyx

Bristol-Myers Squib

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

Array BioPharma

Hutchison MediPharma

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

Jiangsu Chia-Tai Tianqing

Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals

