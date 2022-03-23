Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market 2022-2026 | Increasing Geriatric Population to Boost Growth | Technavio

Mar 23, 2022, 03:45 ET
NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market is expected to grow by USD 2.45 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The growing geriatric population is one of the primary reasons driving the global colorectal cancer treatments market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 90% of colorectal cancer diagnoses occur in adults aged 50 and over. According to figures from the World Bank and the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the worldwide elderly population is predicted to increase from 9.3 percent in 2020 to around 17 percent by 2050. As a result, the expanding geriatric population is likely to increase the number of colorectal cancer cases, propelling the market in question to rise during the forecast period.
However, the patent expiration of innovative medicines is one of the major hurdles to the global colorectal cancer treatments market's growth.
The Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Targeted Therapy
- Immunotherapy
- Chemotherapy
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest Of World (ROW)
Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our colorectal cancer therapeutics market report covers the following areas:
- Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market size
- Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market trends
- Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market industry analysis
This study identifies the development of small molecule kinase inhibitors as one of the prime reasons driving the colorectal cancer therapeutics market growth during the next few years.
Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Accord Healthcare Ltd.
- Amgen Inc.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Bayer AG
- Biocon Ltd.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.
- Eli Lilly and Co.
- F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
- Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA
- Hetero Drugs Ltd.
- Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
- Merck and Co. Inc.
- Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi SA
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Viatris Inc.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist colorectal cancer therapeutics market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the colorectal cancer therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the colorectal cancer therapeutics market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of colorectal cancer therapeutics market vendors
