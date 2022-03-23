Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market 2022-2026 | Increasing Geriatric Population to Boost Growth | Technavio

The growing geriatric population is one of the primary reasons driving the global colorectal cancer treatments market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 90% of colorectal cancer diagnoses occur in adults aged 50 and over. According to figures from the World Bank and the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the worldwide elderly population is predicted to increase from 9.3 percent in 2020 to around 17 percent by 2050. As a result, the expanding geriatric population is likely to increase the number of colorectal cancer cases, propelling the market in question to rise during the forecast period.

However, the patent expiration of innovative medicines is one of the major hurdles to the global colorectal cancer treatments market's growth.

Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market is segmented as below:

Type

Targeted Therapy



Immunotherapy



Chemotherapy

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our colorectal cancer therapeutics market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the development of small molecule kinase inhibitors as one of the prime reasons driving the colorectal cancer therapeutics market growth during the next few years.

Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Accord Healthcare Ltd.

Amgen Inc.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bayer AG

Biocon Ltd.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Co.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

Hetero Drugs Ltd.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

Merck and Co. Inc.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Viatris Inc.

Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist colorectal cancer therapeutics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the colorectal cancer therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the colorectal cancer therapeutics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of colorectal cancer therapeutics market vendors

Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accord Healthcare Ltd., Amgen Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bayer AG, Biocon Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Hetero Drugs Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Merck and Co. Inc., Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Targeted therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Immunotherapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Chemotherapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amgen Inc.

10.4 Bayer AG

10.5 Biocon Ltd.

10.6 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

10.7 Eli Lilly and Co.

10.8 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

10.9 Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

10.10 Merck and Co. Inc.

10.11 Sanofi SA

10.12 Viatris Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

