COLORPROOF UNVEILS A FRESH BRAND RESTAGE FOR 2022

Founded in 2012, Colorproof was developed to raise the standard of how the world cares for color-treated hair through high-performance ingredient innovation that is kind to humans and the Earth alike. Collaborating with ingredient manufacturers, industry-leading stylists, chemists and formula experts, Colorproof emerged as a brand of luxurious, award-winning, clean formulas that have won the hearts of colorists and their clients worldwide. Carrying on the legacy of continual innovation, Colorproof is thrilled to launch a completely new brand identity which includes modernized packaging, optimized formulas, and brand assets to catapult the brand to next level.

"Colorproof's new brand identity is not only sophisticated and modern but continues to reflect the core ethos of our organization," states Maureen Saenz, Vice President of Marketing at Colorproof. "As the market continues to evolve and consumer habits change, we are using innovation to complete our vision. We are a brand deeply inspired by and connected to color. We aimed for every aspect of this restage to celebrate color and the emotional connection that color creates. What we've created is a modern, fresh collection that sparks joy at every touchpoint."

This new direction and vision for Colorproof will unify all product packaging while defining each collection with a monochromatic, bold, custom color, catering to each hair concern: Moisture, Volume, Smooth, Thicken, Recovery, Essentials, and Styling. Each new, sustainable package takes on a clean and modern silhouette while paying extra attention to details such as brushed, metallic, gold caps with an embossed logo, and unique, high-gloss-on-matte finishes to create a stunning on-shelf shopping experience. In full transparency, each SKU discloses every ingredient used, as well as vegan and cruelty-free iconography and QR codes that directly drive customers to colorproof.com . To complement the new packaging, Colorproof further captures the joy and adventure that color brings in its supporting imagery and through every brand asset.

"As we move into this new stage for Colorproof, we have maintained our heritage of highly- concentrated formulas dedicated to preserving and protecting color but have given the brand an undeniable freshness and appeal," states Rick Kornbluth, President and CEO at Cosway Beauty Brands. "The beauty industry is continually growing and evolving, and as a brand, it is imperative that we also evolve while remaining true to our guiding principles. With this restage will we hope to break down boundaries, create community and bring brightness and boldness to both the professional and consumer sectors."

For further information about Colorproof, please visit colorproof.com .

ABOUT COLORPROOF:

For the colorful. Born in California in 2012, Colorproof was created to raise the standard of how the world cares for color-treated hair. Collaborating with ingredient manufacturers, industry- leading stylists, chemists and formula experts, Colorproof emerged as a brand powered by high- performance ingredient innovation that is kind to humans and the Earth alike. Driven by innovation, each high-performance blend is mindfully formulated to transform hair, leaving it healthy, revitalized and vibrant. Connected by color. Powered by proof. Because we care.

SOURCE Colorproof