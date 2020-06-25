Colorsmith Launches With Custom At-Home Hair Color For Men, Leading The Future Of Grooming

Colorsmith's Gray Reduction Program is the first of its kind, designed for men who want to keep their salt and pepper look or gradually cover their grays over time. This new program helps men dodge questions like, "Did you do something different to your hair?" with natural-looking and subtle results over two to three applications.

Powered by patented color-mixing technology, Colorsmith was created by the makers of award-winning hair color company eSalon , which revolutionized women's home hair color when it launched in 2010.

"We're thrilled to launch Colorsmith and help demystify the hair color process so that every man can color their hair with ease and confidence," said Graham Jones, CEO, Colorsmith. "Every facet of Colorsmith was thoughtfully designed to give men a completely customized experience from start to finish."

In a study conducted by the brand, over 50% of men who color their hair do so every six weeks or less. 75% of men who dye their hair do so at home, either themselves or with help from a family member or friend. However, the study concluded that 57% of men are not completely satisfied with their current hair dye. Additionally, the majority of the candidates said that they were nervous their hair color would look unnatural. "Historically men have only had two options to color their hair: one-size-fits-all boxed hair dye from the drugstore or frequent visits to the salon. Colorsmith provides a solution to common hair color issues among men with a custom color that yields natural-looking results," added Jones.

Grounded in tech and color theory, Colorsmith is for every man no matter where they are on their hair color journey. The brand's tested hair color formula contains the highest quality of ingredients including Vitamin E, Keratin and Soybean Protein, and is Ammonia-, PPD-, Resorcinol-, Paraben-, and Phthalate-free.

How does the service work?

After creating a profile at www.colorsmith.co , simply fill out a quick Color Quiz, which will help the brand's colorists craft a unique shade. The individually dispensed formula and personalized instructions are then prepared, packed, and delivered discreetly to your door. Dedicated colorists are on-call to give advice and guidance throughout the entire process – from the online quiz to color application.

What's included in the box?

In addition to the custom color and developer, each Colorsmith order includes all the tools needed to apply color effortlessly, including personalized instructions, two pairs of non-latex gloves, an application brush or comb, shampoo and conditioner packets, as well as stain guard and stain remover.

How much does Colorsmith cost?

A single Colorsmith order costs $29.95. The brand's Color Plan costs $23.95 per order and is autoshipped on a set schedule, with the option to skip or cancel at any time.

Colorsmith's Spotify playlist ' Hair Dye Jams ' was curated to help pass the time while coloring hair at home. Listen as you watch your grays disappear or blend to perfection. For more information about Colorsmith, or to create a color profile, please visit www.colorsmith.co . Get social with Colorsmith on Instagram , Facebook and YouTube .

