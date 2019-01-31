Colovore Selected As NVIDIA DGX Colocation Data Center Partner

Since launching in 2014, Colovore has grown rapidly by providing unrivaled power densities in Bay Area colocation, exceptional uptime and service quality, and a cost-effective, pay-by-the-kW pricing model. All cabinets feature 35 kW of power and cooling capacity, which is necessary for the efficient deployment of NVIDIA DGX platforms and HPC infrastructure.

"The GPU revolution is here, and artificial intelligence and machine learning servers require proper power densities and cooling capacities to operate efficiently," stated Sean Holzknecht, President and Co-Founder of Colovore. "NVIDIA's DGX-1 and DGX-2 platforms are leading the way in solving complex AI challenges and we are proud to partner with NVIDIA and their customers to provide the most cost-effective, flexible, and scalable data center home for these servers. With close to 1,000 DGX platforms already deployed and operating at Colovore, we have tremendous experience providing the optimal footprint for DGX and HPC infrastructure success."

To make NVIDIA DGX deployments truly plug-and-play, Colovore is offering its "DGX-Go" package, which provides a turnkey solution-- all for one low monthly price-- incorporating:

45U cabinet and PDU

35 kW power circuit

BGP-blended bandwidth

Smart hands

Customers simply bring their DGX servers to Colovore, cable them up, and are ready to conquer the A.I. world!

To learn more about how to benefit from NVIDIA's DGX infrastructure combined with Colovore's high-performance colocation solutions, contact Ben Coughlin at Colovore (tel. #408-330-9290), email info@colovore.com, or visit https://www.colovore.com/nvidia-dgx-ready/.

About Colovore

Colovore is the Bay Area's leading provider of high-performance colocation services. Our 9MW state-of-the-art data center in Santa Clara features power densities of 35 kW per rack and a pay-by-the-kW pricing model. We offer colocation the way you want it—cost-efficient, scalable, and robust. Colovore is profitable and backed by industry leaders including Digital Realty Trust. For more information please visit www.colovore.com.

