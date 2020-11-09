Colt DCS launches its largest data centre in Japan, Inzai 3

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Colt Data Centre Services (DCS) today announces the launch of its Inzai 3 hyperscale data centre, its largest facility in Japan. The 27MW facility has already achieved over 90% pre-letting and comes at a time of increased demand in the Japanese market.

The launch of Inzai 3 represents an expansion of Colt DCS' Inzai campus, which already houses two other hyperscale facilities. Between the three data centres, there is a total of 50MW of IT power available on the campus. In response to customer demand for larger data halls, Inzai 3's data halls are 1,000sqm each, optimising space efficiency and enabling higher density compute at an average of 3.375kW per sqm.

Inzai 3 also employs the latest construction techniques to counteract the effects of any seismic activity in the region. The hyperscale superstructure sits on a system of seismic isolation mechanisms that will isolate the whole building from any seismic shifts and allowing it to move as one, rather than to sway. The result is a substantial reduction in the impact of any movement, protecting the building, customer hardware and staff on-site.

The new facility has been built to satisfy the growing demand for cloud-based solutions in the Japanese market. This is owing in part to the acceleration of Japan's digital transformation, led by the country's Prime Minister, Yoshihide Suga, and the Minister for Digital Transformation, Takuya Hirai. The nation is committed to unlocking the benefits of digitisation, not only for the government but also the private sector in an effort to transform the economy and society as a whole.

"The demand we are seeing within the Japanese market is unlike ever before," said Hiroshige Sugihara, Head of APAC, Colt DCS. "Hyperscale, and the scalability and agility it provides, will be essential to foster such widescale growth and we are thrilled to be supporting businesses and Cloud Service Providers in the region with the services they require."

Colt DCS possesses over 21 years of experience in the Japanese market. During this time, the provider has gained significant knowledge and understanding of the local market, language and culture. This heritage and experience in managing mission-critical infrastructure will be essential as Colt DCS looks to support more multinational businesses and Cloud Service Providers within the Inzai 3 facility in the coming years. Customers will benefit from Colt DCS' unique ability to provide highly-skilled and experienced multi-lingual staff in-house to manage its facilities and provide support. As a carrier-neutral provider, Colt DCS can also provide Inzai 3 customers with the power and flexibility to choose any network carrier they want.

Quy Nguyen, VP Global Accounts & Solutions at Colt DCS said, "While we are quite proud of our latest hyperscale facility, we are even more proud that we were able to deliver it in a responsible manner by ensuring the health and safety of our staff and contractors involved in the construction. By completing the site in a safe and timely manner, despite the pandemic disruptions of the last nine months, we are delighted to not only have delivered on our promise to clients, but to our employees and partners as well. We fully expect that demand for our high-quality hyperscale facilities will continue to grow in the Japanese market on the strength of our best-in-class operations and design and delivery expertise."

For more information about Colt DCS, visit http://www.coltdatacentres.net

About Colt DCS

Colt Data Centre Services provide true service and operational excellence in the design, build, delivery and operational management of hyperscale data centres and hybrid cloud solutions to our customers across Europe and Asia pacific.

We have over 25 years of experience in operating 26 state-of-the-art carrier neutral data centres across 18 cities, offering 24/7 security and local language support.

Our connectivity and colocation solutions allow our customers freedom to plan effectively for the growth of their business, knowing that their data centre strategy is ready for the demands of tomorrow. http://www.coltdatacentres.net/

