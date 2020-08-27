Columbia Allergy Offers World-Renowned Allergy Desensitization Treatment

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to WebMD, over 50 million Americans suffer from food and environmental allergies every year. As these numbers continue to grow, so does the desperate need for patients who suffer from a life of strict allergen avoidance. Columbia Allergy, the nation's leading network of renowned allergists and immunologists specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of children and adults with environmental and food allergies, helps patients find relief through its innovative, clinically proven treatment methods.

Founded in 2005 by Dr. Sanjeev Jain, world-renowned allergist/immunologist, Columbia Allergy's expert team of board-certified allergists and immunologists has successfully desensitized patients to nearly every food allergen imaginable through Dr. Jain's Method of oral immunotherapy (OIT), a unique approach to multi-food allergy desensitization. Columbia Allergy also specializes in treating asthma, hay fever, medication allergy, eczema, atopic dermatitis, and a wide range of allergies.

"At Columbia Allergy, we believe there is no one in this world that can't be desensitized from environmental and food allergies," says Sanjeev Jain, MD, PhD, who is double-board certified in allergy and immunology and internal medicine. "Since the beginning, our mission has always been about helping people who suffer from a life of strict allergen avoidance find relief through our treatment methods and exceptional patient care. As a team, Columbia Allergy has successfully treated over 50,000 patients for chronic and acute food allergies and other immune-associated illnesses. We look forward to bringing our unparalleled expertise and patient care to every community across the nation."

Dr. Jain was the first allergist in the world to use oral immunotherapy for desensitization to multiple food allergies simultaneously. Since then, he's honed the treatment to a clinic-wide method of multi-food allergy desensitization. Known as "The Dr. Jain Method" of OIT, this approach has successfully treated over 2,000 patients who suffer from food allergies. Columbia Allergy has performed more OIT treatments than almost any other allergy practice in the country, and all providers are trained directly under Dr. Jain and his method. Columbia Allergy also specializes in all modes of comprehensive allergy testing and clinically proven methods of allergy treatment, including sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT), intralymphatic immunotherapy (ILIT), subcutaneous immunotherapy (allergy shots) and patch desensitization.

Columbia Allergy has 16 offices in Northern California, Oregon, Washington and Idaho. For more information and/or to schedule an in-person or video consultation, please visit www.columbiaallergy.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Related Images

columbia-allergy.png

Columbia Allergy

SOURCE Columbia Allergy