Columbia Basin Hemp Introduces New 'Columbia Naturals' Line of Premium Topical CBD Lotions

QUINCY, Wash., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Basin Hemp, LLC., which is a vertically integrated, family-owned-and-operated producer of high-quality hemp plants and CBD (cannabidiol) products in Washington State, has unveiled its new Columbia Naturals line of CBD topicals (creams, lotions and salves).

Columbia Naturals all-natural CBD topicals are handmade with some of the finest-quality ingredients in the Pacific Northwest. Columbia Naturals' CBD creams, lotions, and salves are infused with Columbia Basin Hemp's pure CBD isolate and can be applied directly to the skin. CBD topicals have many potential benefits including reducing pain and inflammation, soothing skin problems, and helping to heal wounds.

With our focus on handmade all-natural CBD topicals, Columbia Naturals has created the following premium formulation salves and lotions:

Farmer's Helper : This blend is formulated to ease those worn muscles, regardless of your lifestyle. From long hours in the office, to long days in the field, this icy hot blend will help ease the tensions and aches that just won't go away.

Lavender Breeze : This delicately balanced lavender gel gives the feeling of calming relaxation along with skin softening and soothing properties. It is a fast-absorbing, never sticky, light moisturizer with a cool finish.

River Plunge: This blend is reminiscent of taking the first plunge in the Columbia River on an early summers' day, when it's still the temperature of the snowmelt running off the Cascade Mountains.

The above mentioned products come in 4 oz (with 300 mg CBD) and 6 oz (with 450 mg CBD) sizes.

As farmers, we (Columbia Basin Hemp / Columbia Naturals) produce our hemp sustainably, as we strongly believe it is our duty to be stewards of the land and use sustainable practices to grow our hemp and other crops. We hope you will feel the love we put into each batch and the hours of hard work, from the soil to the salve in your cabinet.

For more information, please contact Katie Karstetter at Columbia Naturals at 509-720-7416 or [email protected]

