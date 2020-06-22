Columbia Care to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com June 24th

NEW YORK, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) today announced that Nicholas Vita, CEO will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 24th.

DATE: Wednesday, June 24th

TIME: 3:00 PM ET

LINK: https://www.tinyurl.com/062420KCSAVIC

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Columbia Care Announces Second Tranche of Debt Financing, Raising Over US$54.0 Million in Aggregate

Columbia Care Announces New Jersey Expansion with Opening of First Dispensary Location

Columbia Care Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

Columbia Care Launches First Scalable Virtual Cannabis Shopping Experience Nationwide

Columbia Care Opens in 16th U.S. Jurisdiction with Receipt of Approval to Operate in Virginia

About Columbia Care Inc.

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of medical and adult use cannabis products and related services with licenses in 18 US jurisdictions1 and the EU. Columbia Care has completed more than 1.8 million sales transactions since inception and working in collaboration with renowned and innovative teaching hospitals and medical centers globally, continues to be a patient-centered health and wellness company setting the standard for compassion, professionalism, quality, care and innovation in the rapidly expanding cannabis industry. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Related Links

http://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com

