Columbia Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings

FAIR LAWN, N.J., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: CLBK) reported net income of $10.8 million, or $0.10 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2018, compared to net income of $1.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017. The September 30, 2018 quarterly earnings reflect increased tax expense of $2.2 million as a result of the changes in the New Jersey corporate business tax signed into law on July 1, 2018 (Assembly Bill 4202). The September 30, 2017 quarterly earnings reflected $3.3 million of cash contributions to the Columbia Bank Foundation.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the Company reported net income of $7.9 million, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $21.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. The decrease in earnings for the nine month period is driven primarily by the one-time contribution of shares of the Company's common stock to the Columbia Bank Foundation during the quarter ended June 30, 2018 in connection with the completion of the minority stock offering. Excluding the charitable contribution and gains or losses on the sale of investment securities, core net income would have been $35.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, an increase of 34.6%, as compared to core net income of $26.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Mr. Thomas J. Kemly, President and Chief Executive Officer commented: "We experienced solid financial results during the quarter driven primarily by loan growth within the multifamily and commercial sectors and a slight improvement of our yield on investment securities. We do, however, continue to experience margin compression driven by the increasing cost of deposits and borrowings given the current interest rate and competitive environment."

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 and September 30, 2017

Net income of $10.8 million was recorded for the three months ended September 30, 2018, compared to net income of $1.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017. The increase of $9.3 million was primarily attributable to a $4.6 million increase in net interest income coupled with a $4.2 million decrease in the provision for loan losses. Non-recurring expenses recorded during the three months ended September 30, 2017 included $3.3 million of cash contributions to the Columbia Bank Foundation, a $2.1 million loss on the sale of investment securities and a $959 thousand loss on the sale of loans.

On July 1, 2018, the State of New Jersey enacted tax law changes which impacted New Jersey's corporation business tax. Most notably is a new surtax of 2.5% which increases the New Jersey corporate business state tax rate from 9.0% to 11.5% which was applied retroactively to January 1, 2018. The Company has completed its analysis of the changes in the state tax laws and recorded the effect of the provisions in our financial results for the period ended September 30, 2018 as further discussed below.

The Company's net interest income was $40.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018, an increase of $4.6 million, or 12.9% compared to $36.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017. The increase in net interest income was attributable to a $9.9 million increase in interest and dividend income which was partially offset by a $5.3 million increase in interest expense. The increase in interest and dividend income for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 was largely due to a $434.5 million increase in average loans and a $564.3 million increase in average investment securities.

The yield on total average earning assets increased five basis points for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The yield on average loans increased 11 basis points to 4.01% from 3.90%, while the yield on investment securities increased 18 basis points to 2.75% from 2.57% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 as compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2017.

The $3.5 million increase in interest expense on deposits was largely the result of a $153.1 million increase in the average balance of interest bearing deposits combined with a 36 basis point increase in the cost of deposits which was driven by higher market rates and a shift in the mix between core deposits and certificates of deposit.

The Company's net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 decreased 14 basis points to 2.65% compared to 2.79% for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets increased five basis points to 3.76% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 compared to 3.71% for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. The cost of average total interest bearing liabilities increased 35 basis points to 1.47% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 as compared to 1.12% for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.

The provision for loan losses was $1.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018, a decrease of approximately $4.2 million from $5.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017. The decrease is driven primarily by the decline in problem loans.

Non-interest income was $5.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018, an increase of $3.7 million from $1.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017. The increase is attributed to a $2.1 million loss on the sale of investment securities and a $959 thousand loss on mortgage loans sold to a third party during the quarter ended September 30, 2017 that did not reoccur during the quarter ended September 30, 2018. Proceeds from the sale of investment securities were reinvested into higher yielding investment securities.

Non-interest expense was $26.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018, a decrease of $3.6 million, or 12.0%, compared to $30.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017. The decrease was driven primarily by cash contributions totaling $3.3 million to the Columbia Bank Foundation during the quarter ended September 30, 2017 that did not reoccur during the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Income tax expense was $7.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 compared to $0.2 million of income tax expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. The Company recorded an additional $2.2 million of tax expense for the three months ended September 30, 2018 related to the New Jersey corporate business surtax of 2.5% and revaluation of our gross deferred tax assets and liabilities.

Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 and September 30, 2017

For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, net income decreased $13.2 million to $7.9 million, compared to net income of $21.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. The decrease was primarily attributable to the one-time $34.8 million contribution of shares of the Company's common stock to the Columbia Bank Foundation and related tax benefit associated with the contribution, partially offset by a $14.3 million increase in net interest income, a $2.1 million loss on the sale of investment securities and a $959 thousand loss on mortgage loans sold to a third party during the nine months ended September 30, 2017 that did not reoccur during the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Net interest income was $120.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, an increase of $14.3 million, or 13.4% compared to $106.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. The increase in net interest income was attributable to a $24.4 million increase in interest and dividend income which was partially offset by a $10.1 million increase in interest expense. The increase in interest and dividend income for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was primarily the result of a $341.2 million increase in average loans and a $467.8 million increase in average investment securities.

The yield on average loans increased eight basis points to 3.99% from 3.91% and the yield on investment securities increased 15 basis points to 2.73% from 2.58% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, interest expense on deposits was $27.7 million, an increase of $8.3 million or 43.1% compared to $19.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. The increase was primarily the result of a $403.5 million increase in the average balance of total interest bearing deposits coupled with a 22 basis point increase in the cost of deposits.

The Company's net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 decreased 10 basis points to 2.73% compared to 2.83% for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets increased one basis point to 3.73% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to 3.72% for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. The cost of average total interest bearing liabilities increased 16 basis points to 1.25% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to 1.09% for the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the provision for loan losses was $5.9 million, representing a decrease of $526 thousand as compared to $6.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. The current provision reflects a continued decline in our non-performing loans and a decrease in net charge-offs for the comparable periods.

Non-interest income was $15.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, an increase of $3.0 million, or 24.6% compared to $12.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. The increase was driven primarily by $2.1 million of losses recorded on the sale of investment securities and losses of $959 thousand on the sale of loans during the nine months ended September 30, 2017, which did not reoccur in the 2018 period. Proceeds from the sale of investment securities were reinvested into higher yielding investment securities.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, non-interest expense was $114.4 million, an increase of $34.4 million, or 43.0%, compared to $80.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. The increase was driven primarily by the $34.8 million contribution of shares of Company common stock to the Columbia Bank Foundation during the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Income tax expense was $7.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, a decrease of $3.3 million, or 30.0%, compared to $11.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. The Company recorded an additional $2.2 million of tax expense in our financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 related to the New Jersey corporate business surtax of 2.5% and revaluation of our gross deferred tax assets and liabilities.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $801.4 million, or 13.9%, to $6.6 billion at September 30, 2018 from $5.8 billion at December 31, 2017. The increase in total assets was primarily attributed to increases in loans receivable, net, of $442.8 million and available-for-sale securities of $276.5 million. Loan growth was funded by $492.4 million of net proceeds from the minority stock offering and increased borrowings and deposits.

Securities available-for-sale increased $276.5 million to $987.1 million at September 30, 2018 from $710.6 million at December 31, 2017. Securities held-to-maturity increased $24.6 million to $264.2 million at September 30, 2018 from $239.6 million at December 31, 2017. The net increase was driven by the purchase of investment securities funded by a portion of the proceeds received in connection with the minority stock offering.

Loans receivable, net increased $442.8 million to $4.8 billion at September 30, 2018 from $4.4 billion at December 31, 2017. Multifamily and commercial, one-to-four family, construction loans and commercial business lending contributed $217.9 million, $207.0 million, $36.1 million and $26.3 million respectively to our loan growth. Home equity loans and advances declined $44.0 million between December 31, 2017 and September 30, 2018. The decrease in home equity loans and advances was driven by lower originations.

Bank-owned life insurance increased $32.6 million to $183.1 million at September 30, 2018 from $150.5 million at December 31, 2017. The increase is primarily the result of the purchase of $30 million of additional bank-owned life insurance during the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Total liabilities increased $326.4 million, or 6.2%, to $5.6 billion at September 30, 2018 from $5.3 billion at December 31, 2017. The increase is primarily attributable to an increase in borrowings of $206.7 million and total deposits of $109.0 million to fund the increased loan demand. In August 2018, the Company redeemed, in full, $51.5 million of junior subordinated debt securities. The increase in total deposits is attributed to higher certificate of deposit balances.

Total stockholders' equity increased $475.0 million or 100.6%, to $947.0 million at September 30, 2018 from $472.1 million at December 31, 2017. The net increase was primarily due to the completion of the minority stock offering and earnings for the period.

Asset Quality

The Company's total non-performing loans at September 30, 2018 totaled $3.9 million, or 0.08% of total loans as compared to $6.5 million or 0.15% of total loans at December 31, 2017, and $3.8 million or 0.08% of total loans at June 30, 2018. The Company held $251 thousand in foreclosed assets at September 30, 2018, as compared to $959 thousand at December 31, 2017 and $660 thousand at June 30, 2018. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.06% at September 30, 2018 as compared to 0.13% at December 31, 2017 and 0.07% at June 30, 2018.

The Company transferred classified residential and home equity loans totaling $2.4 million from the loans held-for-investment portfolio to the loans held-for-sale portfolio during the three months ended September 30, 2018. The Company recorded charge- offs on these transferred loans totaling $482 thousand during the three months ended September 30, 2018. The pending loan sale is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2018.

The Company's allowance for loan losses was $63.4 million, or 1.30% of total loans at September 30, 2018, as compared to $58.2 million or 1.31% of total loans at December 31, 2017 and $62.5 million or 1.35% of total loans at June 30, 2018.

About Columbia Financial, Inc.

The unaudited consolidated financial results include the accounts of Columbia Financial, Inc., its wholly-owned subsidiary Columbia Bank (the "Bank") and the Bank's wholly-owned subsidiaries. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a Delaware corporation organized as Columbia Bank's mid-tier stock holding company. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a majority-owned subsidiary of Columbia Bank, MHC. Columbia Bank is a federally chartered savings bank headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. The Bank offers traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in our market areas. We currently operate 49 full-service banking offices.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as "believes," "will," "would," "expects," "project," "may," "could," "developments," "strategic," "launching," "opportunities," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets" and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, adverse conditions in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on the Company's business activities; changes in interest rates; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the effects of general economic conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers' ability to service and repay the Company's loans; changes in the value of securities in the Company's investment portfolio; changes in loan default and charge-off rates; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; legislative changes and changes in government regulation; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Company's financial statements will become impaired; demand for loans in the Company's market area; the Company's ability to attract and maintain deposits; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy or its deployment of the proceeds raised in its minority public offering; and changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. Additionally, other risks and uncertainties may be described in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K in the future, Quarterly Reports on Form 10- Q and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying beliefs or assumptions prove incorrect, Columbia Financial, Inc.'s actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 (In thousands) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 54,706 $ 65,334 Short-term investments 128 164 Total cash and cash equivalents 54,834 65,498 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 987,076 710,570 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $251,417 and $236,125

at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively) 264,184 239,618 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 56,532 44,664 Loans held-for-sale, at fair value 1,860 — Loans receivable, net 4,843,297 4,400,470 Accrued interest receivable 18,594 15,915 Real estate owned 251 959 Office properties and equipment, net 48,671 42,620 Bank-owned life insurance 183,145 150,521 Goodwill and intangible assets 5,940 5,997 Other assets 103,469 89,668 Total assets $ 6,567,853 $ 5,766,500 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits $ 4,372,345 $ 4,263,315 Borrowings 1,135,730 929,057 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 32,732 25,563 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 80,000 76,495 Total liabilities 5,620,807 5,294,430 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value. Authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued none — — Common stock, $0.01 par value. Authorized 500,000,000 shares; 115,889,175 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2018 and $0 at December 31, 2017 1,159 — Additional paid-in capital 526,716 — Retained earnings 545,349 537,480 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (81,770) (65,410) Unallocated common stock held by the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (44,408) — Total stockholders' equity 947,046 472,070 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,567,853 $ 5,766,500

COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except for per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Interest and dividend income: Loans receivable $ 48,585 $ 42,891 $ 138,291 $ 125,474 Securities available-for-sale 6,651 4,164 17,987 12,856 Securities held-to-maturity 1,798 68 5,253 68 Federal funds and interest earning deposits 44 185 1,116 274 Federal Home Loan Bank stock dividends 617 512 1,861 1,426 Total interest and dividend income 57,695 47,820 164,508 140,098 Interest expense: Deposits 10,420 6,911 27,713 19,366 Borrowings 6,692 4,949 16,134 14,357 Total interest expense 17,112 11,860 43,847 33,723 Net interest income 40,583 35,960 120,661 106,375 Provision for loan losses 1,500 5,676 5,900 6,426 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 39,083 30,284 114,761 99,949 Non-interest income: Demand deposit account fees 1,000 982 2,920 2,818 Bank-owned life insurance 1,309 1,091 3,865 3,849 Title insurance fees 1,189 910 3,218 2,826 Loan fees and service charges 616 519 1,537 1,577 (Loss) Gain on securities transactions, net — (2,099) 116 (2,099) (Loss) Gain on sale of loans receivable, net — (959) 15 (789) (Loss) Gain on sale of real estate owned (32) (3) (45) 245 Other non-interest income 1,208 1,189 3,654 3,839 Total non-interest income 5,290 1,630 15,280 12,266 Non-interest expense: Compensation and employee benefits expense 16,654 16,700 49,928 47,983 Occupancy expense 3,529 3,380 10,763 10,276 Federal insurance premiums expense 503 415 1,404 1,240 Advertising expense 1,003 1,564 3,142 3,367 Professional fees expense 341 577 954 1,135 Data processing expense 630 570 1,944 1,714 Charitable contribution to foundation — 3,251 34,767 3,510 Other non-interest expense 3,930 3,749 11,470 10,770 Total non-interest expense 26,590 30,206 114,372 79,995 Income before income tax expense 17,783 1,708 15,669 32,220 Income tax expense 6,956 194 7,800 11,140 Net income $ 10,827 $ 1,514 $ 7,869 $ 21,080 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.10 N/A $ 0.07 N/A Weighted average shares outstanding 111,391,704 N/A 111,372,033 N/A

COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Average Balances/Yields (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 Average

Balance Interest

and

Dividends Yield /

Cost Average

Balance Interest

and

Dividends Yield /

Cost (In thousands) (In thousands) Interest-earnings assets: Loans $ 4,802,693 $ 48,585 4.01 % $ 4,368,174 $ 42,891 3.90 % Investment securities 1,218,793 8,449 2.75 % 654,466 4,232 2.57 % Other interest-earning assets 58,906 661 4.45 % 94,326 697 2.93 % Total interest-earning assets 6,080,392 57,695 3.76 % 5,116,966 47,820 3.71 % Non-interest-earning assets 321,980 265,069 Total assets $ 6,402,372 $ 5,382,035 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest bearing transaction

accounts $ 1,236,046 $ 2,919 0.94 % $ 1,281,080 $ 2,080 0.64 % Money market deposit

accounts 257,466 367 0.57 % 271,421 193 0.28 % Savings deposit accounts 527,706 213 0.16 % 550,567 213 0.15 % Certificates of deposit 1,552,677 6,921 1.77 % 1,317,739 4,425 1.33 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,573,895 10,420 1.16 % 3,420,807 6,911 0.80 % FHLB advances 1,029,858 5,595 2.16 % 671,347 3,508 2.07 % Junior subordinated debt 24,977 1,094 17.38 % 50,634 1,044 8.18 % Other borrowings 543 3 2.19 % 40,000 397 3.94 % Total borrowings 1,055,378 6,692 2.52 % 761,981 4,949 2.58 % Total interest-bearing

liabilities 4,629,273 $ 17,112 1.47 % 4,182,788 $ 11,860 1.12 % Non-interest bearing

liabilities Non-interest bearing

deposits 710,774 635,143 Other non-interest bearing

liabilities 114,097 99,771 Total liabilities 5,454,144 4,917,702 Total equity 948,228 464,333 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,402,372 $ 5,382,035 Net interest income $ 40,583 $ 35,960 Interest rate spread 2.29 % 2.59 % Net interest-earning assets $ 1,451,119 $ 934,178 Net interest margin 2.65 % 2.79 % Ratio of interest-earning

assets to interest-bearing

liabilities 131.35 % 122.33 % For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 Average

Balance Interest

and

Dividends Yield /

Cost Average

Balance Interest

and

Dividends Yield /

Cost (In thousands) (In thousands) Interest-earnings assets: Loans $ 4,636,463 $ 138,291 3.99 % $ 4,295,256 $ 125,474 3.91 % Investment securities 1,137,333 23,240 2.73 % 669,567 12,924 2.58 % Other interest-earning assets 127,191 2,977 3.13 % 67,869 1,700 3.35 % Total interest-earning assets 5,900,987 $ 164,508 3.73 % 5,032,692 $ 140,098 3.72 % Non-interest-earning assets 319,169 257,707 Total assets $ 6,220,156 $ 5,290,399 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest bearing transaction

accounts $ 1,348,217 $ 8,298 0.82 % $ 1,290,069 $ 5,735 0.59 % Money market deposit

accounts 308,962 1,088 0.47 % 272,430 574 0.28 % Savings deposit accounts 668,580 792 0.16 % 546,438 630 0.15 % Certificates of deposit 1,465,043 17,535 1.60 % 1,278,414 12,427 1.30 % Total interest-bearing

deposits 3,790,802 27,713 0.98 % 3,387,351 19,366 0.76 % FHLB advances 841,257 12,660 2.01 % 652,946 10,047 2.06 % Junior subordinated debt 42,011 3,468 11.04 % 50,621 3,133 8.27 % Other borrowings 297 6 2.70 % 40,000 1,177 3.93 % Total borrowings 883,565 16,134 2.44 % 743,567 14,357 2.58 % Total interest-bearing

liabilities 4,674,367 $ 43,847 1.25 % 4,130,918 $ 33,723 1.09 % Non-interest bearing

liabilities Non-interest bearing

deposits 696,352 612,802 Other non-interest bearing

liabilities 112,499 94,134 Total liabilities 5,483,218 4,837,854 Total equity 736,938 452,545 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,220,156 $ 5,290,399 Net interest income $ 120,661 $ 106,375 Interest rate spread 2.48 % 2.63 % Net interest-earning assets $ 1,226,620 $ 901,774 Net interest margin 2.73 % 2.83 % Ratio of interest-earning

assets to interest-bearing

liabilities 126.24 % 121.83 %

The following table summarizes the quarterly net interest margin for the previous five quarters.

Average Yields/Costs by Quarter September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 Yield on interest earning

assets: Loans 4.01% 3.98 3.96 3.91 3.90% Investment securities 2.75% 2.70 2.74 2.64 2.57% Other interest-earning assets 4.45% 2.99 2.77 3.99 2.93% Total interest-earning assets 3.76% 3.70 3.71 3.71 3.71% Cost of interest bearing

liabilities: Total interest-bearing deposits 1.16% 0.94 0.85 0.85 0.80% Total borrowings 2.52% 2.59 2.22 2.50 2.58% Total interest-earning liabilities 1.47% 1.20 1.09 1.13 1.12% Interest rate spread 2.29% 2.50 2.62 2.58 2.59% Net interest margin 2.65% 2.76 2.80 2.79 2.79% Ratio of interest-earning assets to

interest bearing liabilities 131.35% 127.44 119.93 122.50 122.33%

COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS: For the Three Months

Ended September 30, For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Return on average assets 0.67% 0.11% 0.17% 0.53% Core return on average assets 0.67% 0.48% 0.76% 0.66% Return on average equity 4.53% 1.29% 1.43% 6.23% Core return on average equity 4.53% 5.52% 6.17% 7.70% Interest rate spread 2.29% 2.59% 2.48% 2.63% Net interest margin 2.65% 2.79% 2.73% 2.83% Non-interest expense to average assets 1.65% 2.23% 2.46% 2.02% Efficiency ratio 57.96% 80.36% 84.13% 67.43% Core efficiency ratio 57.96% 67.92% 58.61% 63.35% Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing

liabilities 131.35% 122.33% 126.24% 121.83%

CAPITAL RATIOS: September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 Columbia Financial, Inc.: Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 23.40% 15.01% Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 22.15% 13.76% Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 22.15% 12.55% Tier 1 capital (to adjusted total assets) Columbia Bank: 16.00% 10.54% Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 18.96% 14.90% Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 17.71% 13.64% Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 17.71% 13.64% Tier 1 capital (to adjusted total assets) 12.74% 10.44%

ASSET QUALITY:

($ in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 Non-accrual loans $ 3,927 $ 6,525 90+ and still accruing — — Non-performing loans 3,927 6,525 Foreclosed assets 251 959 Total non-performing assets $ 4,178 $ 7,484 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.08% 0.15% Non-performing assets to total assets 0.06% 0.13% Allowance for loan losses $ 63,406 $ 58,178 Allowance for loan losses to total non-performing loans 1,614.62% 891.62% Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.30% 1.31% LOAN DATA:

($ in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 Real estate loans: One to four family $ 1,823,266 $ 1,616,259 Multifamily and commercial 2,089,130 1,871,210 Construction 269,729 233,652 Commercial business loans 304,221 277,970 Consumer loans: Home equity loans and advances 404,028 448,020 Other consumer loans 1,028 998 Total loans 4,891,402 4,448,109 Net deferred loan costs 15,301 10,539 Allowance for loan losses (63,406) (58,178) Loans receivable, net $ 4,843,297 $ 4,400,470 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Book and Tangible Book Value per Share ($ in thousands) At September 30, At December 31, 2018 2017 Total stockholders' equity $ 947,046 $ 472,070 Less: goodwill 5,716 5,716 Total tangible stockholders' equity $ 941,330 $ 466,354 Shares outstanding 115,889,175 — Book value per share $ 8.17 N/A Tangible book value per share $ 8.12 N/A

Reconciliation to Core Net Income

($ in thousands) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income $ 10,827 $ 1,514 $ 7,869 $ 21,080 Add: contribution to foundation, net of tax — 2,113 27,466 2,281 Add: losses (gains) on sale of investment

securities, net of tax — 2,834 (84) 2,834 Core net income $ 10,827 $ 6,461 $ 35,251 $ 26,195

Return on Average Assets ($ in thousands) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income $ 10,827 $ 1,514 $ 7,869 $ 21,080 Average assets 6,402,372 5,382,035 6,220,156 5,290,399 Return on average assets 0.67% 0.11% 0.17% 0.53% Add: contribution to foundation, net of tax — 2,113 27,466 2,281 Add: losses (gains) on sale of investment

securities, net of tax — 2,834 (84) 2,834 Core net income $ 10,827 $ 6,461 $ 35,251 $ 26,195 Core return on average assets 0.67% 0.48% 0.76% 0.66%

Return on Average Equity ($ in thousands) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Total average stockholders' equity $ 948,228 $ 464,333 $ 736,938 $ 452,545 Net income 10,827 1,514 7,869 21,080 Return on average equity 4.53% 1.29% 1.43% 6.23% Add: contribution to foundation, net of tax — 2,113 27,466 2,281 Add: losses (gains) on sale of investment securities, net of tax — 2,834 (84) 2,834 Core average stockholders' equity 948,228 466,446 764,404 454,826 Core net income $ 10,827 $ 6,461 $ 35,251 $ 26,195 Core return on average equity 4.53% 5.52% 6.17% 7.70%





Efficiency Ratios ($ in thousands) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net interest income $ 40,583 $ 35,960 $ 120,661 $ 106,375 Non-interest income 5,290 1,630 15,280 12,266 Total income $ 45,873 $ 37,590 $ 135,941 $ 118,641 Non-interest expense $ 26,590 $ 30,206 $ 114,372 $ 79,995 Efficiency ratio 57.96% 80.36% 84.13% 67.43% Add: losses (gains) on sale of investment securities — 2,099 (116) 2,099 Core non-interest income 5,290 3,729 15,164 14,365 Less: contribution to charitable foundation — 3,251 34,767 3,510 Core non-interest expense $ 26,590 $ 26,955 $ 79,605 $ 76,485 Core efficiency ratio 57.96% 67.92% 58.61% 63.35%

SOURCE Columbia Financial, Inc.