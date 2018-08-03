Columbia Gas Over-Pressurization Disaster: Kyros Law is Investigating Filing Claims on Behalf of Affected MA Residents

BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyros Law Offices is alerting residents of the Massachusetts communities of Lawrence, North Andover and Andover that were affected by the Columbia Gas over-pressurization disaster that they may be entitled to file a legal claim.

Lawrence, North Andover or Andover MA residents that have been affected by the Columbia Gas disaster are urged to contact our law firm immediately to protect their rights. Visit our Columbia Gas Disaster Class Action Lawsuit page or call 1-800-934-2921 to speak to someone about your case.

On September 13th, 2018, Columbia Gas customers in the Massachusetts communities of Lawrence, North Andover and Andover were rocked by dozens of house explosions and fires. As a result of this incident, authorities ordered the evacuation of thousands of residents from their homes, and numerous residents were seriously injured - and at least one person died. According to media reports, this incident was as a result of natural gas supplier Columbia Gas sending over-pressurized gas down their lines.

Kyros Law Offices urges Lawrence, North Andover or Andover MA residents that have been affected by the Columbia Gas disaster to contact our law firm immediately to protect their rights. Visit Columbia Gas Class Action Lawsuit or call 1-800-934-2921 to find out if you have a case.

Receive alerts about potential class action lawsuits that may affect you by visiting the Class Action Lawsuit Center website.

Kyros Law specializes in a wide range of complex litigation, mass torts, and corporate governance matters, including the representation of whistleblowers, shareholders and consumers in securities fraud, false claims act and class actions. Our lawyers have been responsible for recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for our clients throughout the United States, Africa, Asia and Europe. Visit our website to learn more about our firm.

SOURCE Kyros Law

Related Links

http://www.kyroslaw.com

