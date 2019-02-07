Columbia Tech Receives 2018 Innovation Award from the Westborough Economic Development Committee

WORCESTER, Mass., Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Tech was proud to receive the 2018 Innovation Award from the Westborough Economic Development Committee. Columbia Tech, a subsidiary of Coghlin Companies, Inc., was recently honored at the EDC's Fifth Annual Celebratory Event, along with other companies and local business leaders.

"Our team is thrilled to be recognized by the Westborough Economic Development Committee for our innovative approach to product commercialization," stated Chris Coghlin, President and CEO of Columbia Tech. "This award is representative of the amazing dedication and commitment of our Caring Associates and collaborators who have worked with us to achieve meaningful growth in the business community."

The keynote speaker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, expressed gratitude for the collaborative effort between the business community and local officials which helped to bring 60 new businesses to the Westborough area in 2018. She also highlighted the importance of continued efforts to support the success of local businesses in the commonwealth by state leadership. "We are here for you," she said, referring to the Baker-Polito administration. "We have the tools to help you," she continued.

Columbia Tech took home the Innovation Award for the second time in the last four years . They received this recognition for providing outstanding product development, manufacturing, global fulfillment, and aftermarket services to innovative OEMs in several vital industries including life sciences, robotics, semiconductor, homeland security, power management, and more. A dozen other organizations were recognized for their contributions to the Westborough business community and two representatives from Westborough Public Schools were presented with Civic Pride Awards by the EDC for their community improvement initiatives.

Coghlin Companies President and CEO, Chris Coghlin accepted the Innovation Award on behalf of Columbia Tech. He credited their team of Caring Associates, many of whom are local to the area, for making 2018 a year of growth and expansion.

ABOUT COLUMBIA TECH

Columbia Tech provides product development, manufacturing, global fulfillment, and aftermarket services through its Time to Market at WARP SPEED™ mission. Columbia Tech works with innovators in the 3D printing, life sciences, robotics, energy innovation, semiconductor, LED, data storage, homeland security, and defense industries. Columbia Tech is a subsidiary of Coghlin Companies, Inc., a fourth-generation, privately held, concept-to-commercialization company. Visit www.ColumbiaTech.com to learn more!

