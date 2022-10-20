Columbia University CISO and Enterprise IT CRO Joins Inspira Enterprise's Advisory Board

Award-winning cybersecurity and GRC IT leader brings to Inspira over 30 years of experience in finance and education industries

DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspira Enterprise, Inc. ("Inspira"), a global cybersecurity services organization, today announced that Medha Bhalodkar, chief information security officer and enterprise IT risk officer at Columbia University, has joined the company as an advisory board member and strategic advisor.

Bhalodkar has over three decades of experience in information security across multiple platforms, audit and governance risk and compliance (GRC) spanning over 20 years in finance and over 15 years in education. At Columbia University, she leads multiple teams of information security and risk management professionals to manage the university's cybersecurity, enterprise IT risk and governance, identity access management, IT policies and data protection across its 17 schools and 10 global centers. She was a founding advisory board member during the creation of Columbia University's Master of Science in Enterprise Risk Management (MSERM) program and currently chairs the IT Security Council, co-chairs the IT Leadership Council and serves as a governing body member on the university's compliance committee. Prior to her tenure at Columbia University, she served in strategic audit and technology roles at Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and Banco do Brasil.

Medha Bhalodkar was the 2020 recipient of the Wasserman Award (ISACA), for outstanding achievement and contribution to the information systems audit, control, security, risk management and governance professions. She was only the fourth woman to receive the honor since its inception in 1978.

She was also recognized as the 2022 Woman in Security (Security Magazine), 2016 Global CISO of the Year (EC-Council), 2015 and 2016 North America Information Security Executive of the Year (ISE) and a NY nominee for the 2019 CISO Breakaway Leadership award (Evanta).

Bhalodkar's three decades of experience in IT, cybersecurity and GRC will be instrumental in driving forward Inspira's growth trajectory and expanding the company's mission to provide risk/outcome-based cybersecurity and GRC services for companies of all sizes and industries.

Medha Bhalodkar, strategic advisor, Inspira Enterprise, said: "All enterprises are struggling with a unique set of challenges when it comes to cybersecurity, especially when there is a need to keep systems' environments open and user friendly. The expanded attack surface created by remote environments and the proliferation of endpoints has created a huge hurdle for organizations trying to identify and remedy gaps with their limited security resources. I strongly believe in Inspira's ability to provide the unified view of the threat landscape that can accelerate prioritization and remediation of vulnerabilities through automation, along with tools and expertise in the education sector and others that companies need to reach their cybersecurity maturity goals. I'm excited to join the Inspira team to work towards global cohesiveness and defense on the cybersecurity front."

Geetanjali Sethi, managing director of cybersecurity services, Inspira Enterprise, said: "Inspira was founded with a mission to transform cybersecurity to make the world safer. Higher education is essential to the future of our world—and helping these and other organizations stay ahead of threats and continue their digital transformation is a driving factor for our work. Medha's vast experience in both higher education and cybersecurity will allow us to further fine-tune our approach and advisory for these organizations."

About Inspira

Inspira Enterprise is a global Cybersecurity Risk Management & Digital Transformation service provider across the Americas, Asia Pacific, Middle East, India and Africa regions. Inspira offers end-to-end cybersecurity services spanning advisory, transformation and operations powered by its proprietary iSMART2 (Intelligent | Simplified | Measurable | Adaptive | Risk Based | Threat Centric | Tailored) framework to mitigate cyber threats and risks.

Inspira's cybersecurity services enable cyber resilience by offering deep cyber expertise, global delivery network capabilities, advanced analytics, managed security services, and secure cloud services. Inspira is the unique service provider that offers iSMART2 packaged security offerings such as Security-in-the-Box, Vulnerability Management-in-the-Box and Integrated Cyber Threat Management for the clients that are looking for Security as a Service.

Connect with Inspira to build a flexible framework for IT orchestration and strengthen core business security with best-in-class cybersecurity solutions. Read more: www.inspiraenterprise.com

