Columbus Attorneys at Grossman Law Offices Named Among The Best Lawyers in America©

Grossman Law Offices is widely regarded among the local and legal communities of Columbus and the state of Ohio as a top-tier divorce and family law firm. With several firm attorneys being named to the latest edition of The Best Lawyers in America, it now has another selling point – it's the only family law firm in Ohio to have four attorneys named to the Best Lawyers list.

Established in 1983, Best Lawyers is a publication that rates attorneys throughout the world based on the feedback of their peers, professional colleagues, and clients – and recognizes the most acclaimed and accomplished in annual region-based rating guides.

Because its utilizes a purely peer-review methodology, Best Lawyers stands apart from other attorney rating services by ensuring meaningful and substantive evaluations of nominees. Only candidates who receive the highest peer-feedback from legal professionals who practice in their same area of law earn a spot in the final listing.

As such, legal consumers can feel confident about placing their trust in attorneys included in Best Lawyers, as they have exemplified the highest standards of professional ability and achievement. That's true of all four Grossman Law Offices attorneys recognized in this year's publication (and in numerous editions before):

Jeffrey A. Grossman

Andrew S. Grossman – Managing Partner and Principal Andrew Grossman has exclusively focused on family law for more than 20 years, and has been named to The Best Lawyers in America each year since 2012. An OSBA Certified Specialist in Family Relations Law, he has also been named to Ohio Super Lawyers since 2014, and has been among the top 5 vote-getters in the publisher's selection process across all fields of law each year.

Anthony R. Auten – Anthony Auten has been named to Best Lawyers every year since 2015. A former prosecutor, and the youngest prosecutor in the state of Ohio at the time of his appointment, Auten devotes his practice to guiding clients through a range of divorce and family law cases. He is particularly adept at counseling clients with challenging business and financial issues. In addition to his recognition in Best Lawyers, Auten has been named to Ohio Super Lawyers for 16 consecutive years, and Columbus Monthly's Top 50 Columbus Lawyers.

Tracy Younkin – This is the second year in a row Tracy Younkin has been recognized in The Best Lawyers in America. A former sole-proprietor and founder / co-owner of a real estate title service company, he's amassed a wide breadth of experience in matters particularly relevant to divorce and family law, including issues of property and asset division, real estate, domestic relations, alimony, and child custody and support. He is an OSBA Certified Family Relations Law Specialist, and a lifelong Columbus resident.

Grossman Law Offices is comprised by Certified Family Law Specialists and award-winning Columbus attorneys who have dedicated careers to helping clients navigate the turbulence of divorce and family law. Named among U.S. News' "Best Law Firms" in Ohio, the firm is held in high regard by peers, and trusted by individuals and families throughout Central Ohio and beyond. More information about the firm, its legal team, and the cases it handles can be found at www.grossmanlawoffices.com.

