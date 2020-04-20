Columbus-Based Lower.com Wins National LendingTree Award for Customer Satisfaction

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lower.com is a recipient of the award based on over 800 customer-submitted reviews, with an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars and a 98% recommendation rate. Included in the rating are reviews like "we had an amazing experience with lower.com" and "I have always been impressed with how easy and fast they make the whole process" from a borrower on their sixth loan with the online lender.

"We're honored to have been selected for this award because it's a confirmation of our highest mission—creating the best experience possible for our customers," says Lower.com CEO and Founder, Dan Snyder. "When a person comes to us for help, they're entrusting us with one of the biggest financial decisions of their lives, and we take that very seriously. To be considered Top 10 out of all the lenders on the LendingTree network lets us know we're headed in the right direction."

This is Lower.com's eighth award from the financial marketplace. Previous LendingTree accolades have included, but are not limited to, Top 10 Customer Satisfaction for Home Lending Q2-Q4 2019, and #1 Customer Satisfaction for Home Equity Q3-Q4 2019.

About Lower

Headquartered in New Albany, Ohio, Lower.com is a fintech startup using machine learning to make smart loan recommendations while helping consumers buy and refinance their homes. Serving 40 states across the country, Lower.com processed over 500,000 applications and funded nearly $1B in home loans in its first year in business. Check out Lower.com to learn more.

Lower.com is an Equal Housing Lender. NMLS ID # 1124061 . Visit nmlsconsumeraccess.org for more information.

SOURCE Lower.com

Related Links

www.lower.com

