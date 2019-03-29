Columbus Criminal Defense Attorney Brad Koffel Named to Ohio Super Lawyers 15th Year in a Row

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Koffel Law Firm is one of Ohio's leading criminal defense and DUI firms. Having helped over 15,000 clients protect their rights and futures while navigating high-stakes criminal proceedings, the firm has earned a reputation as lawyers who bring more than experience and skill to the table. That blend of ability and determination continually earn the firm's attorneys recognition from some of the nation's most prestigious professional organizations – including Ohio Super Lawyers Magazine.

This year, Firm Founder Brad Koffel earns his 15th consecutive year of inclusion in Ohio Super Lawyers (Super Lawyers 2009-2019, Rising Stars 2005-2007). Attorney William H. Nesbitt earned his 5th consecutive selection to Super Lawyers' Rising Stars list (2015-2019), which is comprised of young lawyers regarded among the most promising "up and comers" in their fields.

Compiled using a proprietary selection process that evaluates candidates' professional reputations and verifiable results, over a dozen criteria of success, and the results of peer-review assessments by a panel of leading lawyers, the Super Lawyers and Super Lawyers Rising Stars listings represent a select group of the most accomplished attorneys. In total, no more than 5% of all practitioners admitted to the State Bar earn inclusion in Super Lawyers.

For attorneys like Brad Koffel and Will Nesbitt, continued selection to Ohio Super Lawyers Magazine is a reflection of careers spent advocating for clients in a range of criminal cases:

Brad Koffel – Columbus Criminal Defense Attorney Brad Koffel has been voted to the "Best Lawyers in America" every year since 2008, earning him a spot among the top 1% of all lawyers in the nation. Over a career spanning nearly 25 years, Brad has represented thousands of clients in cases involving major drug crimes, DUI / OVI, aggravated vehicular homicide, domestic violence, fraud and weapons offenses, and more. He has also been trusted by high profile figures, fellow lawyers and judges, and police officers charged with crimes in courts across Ohio , as well as doctors and other professionals with matters before the Ohio State Medical, Pharmacy, and Nursing Boards, the Ohio Department of Education, and other licensing agencies. In addition to his hard-earned reputation as a passionate protector of his clients' Constitutional rights, Brad also hosts "For the Defense," a weekly live radio show on 610 WTVN, and is regularly invited to speak on trial tactics and criminal law at legal seminars throughout the state.

Will Nesbitt – William H. Nesbitt has made a marked impact on the quality of representation provided by The Koffel Law Firm, and has been named to the Ohio Super Lawyers list of Rising Stars every year since 2015. Admitted in both Ohio State courts and Federal District Court, Will focuses his practice on criminal law and serious offenses – from DUI and vehicular crimes to white collar crime, internet offenses, and other criminal matters involving government investigations, intervention in lieu of conviction, and false allegations of sexual abuse. Will currently serves as the Central Ohio Association for Justice's Criminal Law Committee Chair, and has been recognized as one of the Top 100 Trial Lawyers by The National Trial Lawyers.

The contributions and client-focused approach of Attorneys Brad Koffel and Will Nesbitt have helped solidify The Koffel Law Firm as one of Ohio's Leading 100% privately retained Criminal / DUI practices. Clients throughout Columbus and the state continually turn to the firm's proven team in times of need.

The Koffel Law Firm is a DUI and criminal defense trial practice respected by peers, distinguished by professional organizations, and trusted by numerous clients across Columbus and the state of Ohio. Led by Brad Koffel, who has been named to the "Best Lawyers in America" each year since 2008, the firm is one of just four Ohio firms ranked among U.S. News' "Tier 1 Best Law Firms" for DUI / OVI defense.

From its proven success in matters involving DUI and vehicular crimes to their deft and diligent handling of complex criminal and administrative cases, The Koffel Law Firm has become one of Ohio's leading criminal defense firms. Visit www.koffellaw.com for more information.

