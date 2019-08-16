Columbus Defense Attorney Brad Koffel Named to The Best Lawyers in America 2020

Best Lawyers is an attorney rating publisher that's been in business for decades. Each year, it subjects thousands of nominees from the U.S. and nations abroad to a meticulous selection process. With methodology designed to enhance objective and elicit substantive assessments, the Best Lawyers selection process is heavily based on peer review. It includes:

Nominations – Formal nominations, which must come from clients, professional colleagues, and / or law firms which are currently recognized by Best Lawyers' Best Law Firms;

Ballot Voting – A balloting process is used to obtain votes and opinions from leading lawyers, particularly attorneys who practice in the same field of law and / or the same geographic area;

Feedback Analysis – Candidates who earn the highest number of votes are also reviewed by their peers using a 1-5 rating scale. Results from peer feedback is scrutinized by Best Lawyers' editorial team, which also conducts research of its own into candidates' success record, professional standing, and ethical compliance.

In addition to being recognized by Best Lawyers every year since 2008, Koffel has also previously received Best Lawyers' most prestigious distinction for "Lawyer of the Year" in DUI / DWI Defense (2017). His selection for over a decade speaks volumes about the respect he's cultivated among his professional colleges and peers, and the trust he's earned from communities across Ohio which consistently turn to The Koffel Law Firm team to fight their criminal charges and the profound and life-altering consequences they pose.

Founder of The Koffel Law Firm, Brad Koffel is known for his personal approach to difficult criminal, professional licensing, and Title IX matters involving the falsely accused and over-charged, juveniles, teens, and college students, and families across Ohio. His successes range from traffic matters to homicide, and his insight is frequently utilized by the media, as a lecturer at Continuing Legal Education Seminars, and on his 610 WTVN radio show "For the Defense." Learn more aw www.koffellaw.com.

