Columbus Hydraulics Announces Sweeping Change to Board of Directors

MINNEAPOLIS, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbus Hydraulics, LLC, ("Columbus" or the "Company") a leading, U.S. based hydraulic cylinder manufacturer, announces the Company's current CEO and board member Michael Winn has been appointed to Chairman via unanimous vote of its Board of Directors. In addition, effective April 14, 2021, Joe Wright, CEO of Excel Industries, and Jeff Albright, President of YANMAR America, will join the Company's Board of Directors as independent directors.



Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael Winn said, "2021 represents an important inflection point for Columbus Hydraulics. June will be our one-year anniversary in the new facility, our Cheetah Hydraulics line of online-only configurable cylinders launches next month, we are expanding with existing customers, entering new markets, and engineering new products at a rate never before thought possible. Our investors and I are excited about Jeff and Joe's mix of commercial knowledge and operational know-how, which will most certainly help build on this momentum." Winn went on to say, "Joe's operational pedigree, honed through years of executive leadership at multiple best in class manufacturing organizations will provide Columbus' board with the diverse perspectives required to thrive in the ever-changing world of U.S. based manufacturing, while Jeff's commercialization prowess and insights as an accomplished sales executive at multiple blue-chip manufacturing organizations, provides an important dimension to the Board as we continue to build on the Company's history of solutions-oriented customer service."



Mr. Wright, CEO of Excel Industries, a leading manufacturer of premium commercial and residential turf equipment with a network of more than 1,200 independent dealers and 25 distributors worldwide. Prior to joining Excel, Mr. Wright spent over two decades at Briggs & Stratton, serving as President of the Engines Group.



Mr. Albright, President of YANMAR America, the regional HQ of YANMAR Co., Ltd. a global company based in Osaka, Japan. YANMAR is a recognized leader in the design and manufacturing of advanced performance diesel engines and diesel-powered equipment, as well as gas engine-based energy systems.



Mr. Wright commented, "I am really excited to be working with Mike and the Columbus Hydraulics management team. Columbus Hydraulics is a great company with amazing people and products. It is wonderful to be part of a company so committed to the success of their customers," Mr. Albright added, "I echo Joe's excitement at joining the Columbus Hydraulics board. I know their reputation for high-quality and precision-engineered products. In addition, Mike has assembled an exceptional management team who has helped him develop a strong organic and M&A strategy. Both of these factors made it easy for me to accept the offer to join the board."



About Columbus Hydraulics, LLC



Founded in 1952, Columbus Hydraulics is a designer and manufacturer of custom-engineered hydraulic cylinders primarily used in mobile equipment applications across a range of end-markets such as Aerospace, Mining, Agriculture, Forestry, transportation, Material Handling, Turf Care and Rail Maintenance



