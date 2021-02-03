Columbus Ohio Native, Victor G Harvey, Launches Victor George Vodka, "VG" Statewide On First Day Of Black History Month

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, black-owned Victor George Vodka "VG", announced it has launched its award-winning vodka throughout the State of Ohio. Based in South Florida, VG is also distributed throughout the U.S. including Florida, Georgia, Nevada, New York, New Jersey, Michigan, Illinois, Tennessee and more than ten additional states with new distributors and major retailers continuing to introduce VG Vodka this Spring.

VG is distributed in Ohio by Heidelberg Distributing and carried at major retailers such as Kroger, Giant Eagle, and several other retail outlets.

"We are extremely excited about our recent growth and going into a state that I am from and remain deeply rooted. I was born there, went to college there and still have family and many close friends throughout the state," said Victor G Harvey, CEO and Founder of VG Vodka. "Ohio has given us the opportunity to expand our brand during a historic month and at a time when everyone can use a little hope."

In 2021, Mr. Harvey plans to build a 13,000 square foot facility housing a 4500 square foot distillery on historic Sistrunk Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale along with a cigar bar, wine bar, lounge, and restaurant.

Mr. Harvey was born in Columbus, Ohio, and graduated from Licking Heights high school where he was a standout athlete. He attended and graduated with a business degree from Bowling Green State University where he also played basketball.

For more on VG Vodka, please visit http://victorgeorgevodka.com

VG was introduced in 2019 and quickly became one of South Florida's most requested and popular vodka brands offered by more than 150 accounts. Victor George Spirits is a nationally certified Minority Business Enterprise and the only in the United States to utilize a patented process to remove harsh radicals thus delivering a smooth refined spirit resulting in fewer hangovers and headaches. We believe in supporting our community and will continue our goal of assisting local non-profits providing scholarships to young adults interested in Entrepreneurship. We take pride in our commitment to offer consumers high-quality products available nationwide for an MSRP of $19.99 to $28.99.

