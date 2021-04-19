Columbus Software Engineering Division Appraised at CMMI Level 3

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbus Technologies and Services, Inc. (Columbus) today announced that its Software Engineering Division has been appraised at level 3 of the CMMI Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI)®. The appraisal was performed by CommandTec on March 6, 2021.

CMMI is a capability improvement framework that provides organizations with the essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve their performance.

Columbus Technologies and Services, Inc.

An appraisal at maturity level 3 indicates the organization is performing at a "defined" level. At this level, processes are well characterized and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools, and methods. The organization's set of standard processes, which is the basis for maturity level 3, is established and improved over time.

Columbus is an SBA Certified Small Disadvantaged Business, founded in 2001 by Mr. Ajay Handa. Our corporate headquarters is in El Segundo, California. Our east coast headquarters is in Greenbelt, MD, and we have several other office and work-site locations throughout the country. We are dedicated to customer satisfaction and providing high-quality support in the areas of Engineering, Information Technology, Software Development, Science, Research and Development, and Professional Services.

Our expertise in managing and providing a vast range of technical services to drive business transformation in aerospace, health, and national security helps our customers solve their most pressing technical, strategic, and operational challenges. We take pride in providing truly innovative and customized technology-based solutions to fulfill the needs of our customers and exceed their expectations. We have a history of successful, high-quality contract performance and have been recognized with over 150 awards and recognitions for our efforts. At Columbus, "A Passion to Provide Excellence" represents our commitment to each of our customer's success and embodies our overarching corporate culture. To learn more about Columbus, visit columbususa.com.

CMMI Institute is the global leader in the advancement of best practices in people, processes, and technology. CMMI Institute's promise is to inspire cultures of continuous improvement that elevate performance and create sustainable competitive advantage.

CMMI Institute offers market-driven solutions that provide insights for baselining and optimizing key organizational capabilities, cyber maturity, and data assets to elevate business performance. For over 25 years, thousands of high-performing organizations in a variety of industries, including aerospace, finance, healthcare, information technology, software, defense, transportation, and telecommunications, have achieved sustainable business success through adopting the CMMI and proved they are capable business partners and suppliers. To learn more about how CMMI can help your organization elevate performance, visit CMMIinstitute.com.



