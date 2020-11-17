Comar Breaks Ground in Vineland, NJ

Comar, a premier supplier of specialty packaging solutions and custom molded medical devices and assemblies has been undergoing rapid expansion increasing its operations footprint by 40% in 2020 alone. The new 159,000 square-foot Vineland location will house injection molding machines, proprietary automation, and packaging equipment to service Comar's customers in the medical, pharmaceutical, and consumer wellness markets. Comar is actively recruiting to fill immediate openings for skilled technicians and shift operators for the plant.

Mike Ruggieri, CEO at Comar, said "Vineland has a special place in our hearts. My grandfather started the Comar company in Vineland on Valley Avenue in 1949 making glass syringes for the healthcare industry. The business grew rapidly over the decades and eventually relocated as we transitioned from glass into plastics molding in 2006. Now, 14 years later and seven times bigger, it is exciting to be back in Vineland where we have our roots. It is a big day for Comar and our organization! We are proud of our Comar team and appreciate the continued support of our customers, Morgan Stanley and other financial partners, local and state officials, and especially the community."

During the ceremony, New Jersey State Senator Michael Testa Jr. congratulated Comar for its ability to thrive and create jobs despite the challenges brought about by the pandemic. He bestowed Comar with a certificate of 'Commendations and Praises' from the State of New Jersey Senate and General Assembly. A commemorative letter from U.S. Senator Robert Mendez acknowledged the historic occasion. Comar was also presented with a 'Congressional Proclamation' from the Office of U.S. Congressman Jefferson Van Drew recognizing the company as an inspiration to all through its achievements, energy, and drive to shape the future.

At the time of this release, the foundation, walls, and roof of the Comar Vineland site have been constructed. The Vineland facility is on track for substantial completion by March 2021 with production machinery installed shortly thereafter.

Watch highlights of the event: https://youtu.be/fc68yMvmAms

Comar, headquartered in Voorhees, NJ, hosts nine strategic manufacturing and distribution locations and employs a host of rigid plastic packaging technologies including injection molding, injection blow molding, injection stretch blow molding, and extrusion blow molding which are complemented by a full suite of value-added service offerings. Comar is majority owned by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners.

Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, is a leading middle-market private equity firm that has invested capital in a broad spectrum of industries for over two decades, focused primarily on investing in North American based companies. They seek to create value by directly investing and partnering with middle-market, founder/family-managed companies to accelerate their growth initiatives.

