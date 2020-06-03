Comar to Expand East Coast Footprint

Amid the considerable challenges brought on by COVID-19, we are very pleased to share this good news. The new 159,000 sq.ft. facility in Vineland, NJ, only a 20 minute drive from the current facility, will be ISO 13485 certified, cGMP compliant, FDA registered, and house injection molding and assembly and finishing machines, with additional capacity to support long-term growth. The expansion, which is scheduled to be completed by March 2021, will also enable us to refresh our Buena facility and increase capacity to better serve our customers.

Mike Ruggieri, CEO at Comar, said, "This investment builds on our new West Coast facility – Rancho 2.0 – and represents another exciting milestone for our organization. Our Buena plant has provided the engine for much of our growth over the decades. This next critical step of adding footprint, infrastructure, and capacity, will ensure that we continue to delight our customers and drive our growth moving forward."

Our Buena expansion effort will result in a range of benefits, including:

Increased space for injection molding, assembly and finishing operations

Increased warehouse and storage space

Improved facility layout with more dedicated product cells to drive speed-to-market

Improved cGMP environment and quality lab

Improved design to enable better efficiency, safety, and employee experience

Linda Kershner, Buena Plant Manager at Comar, said "In addition to better serving our customers by bringing additional production capacity, the expansion in Southern New Jersey will create a better experience for our employees who are central to delighting our customers. I am extremely excited about both our current Buena and new Vineland facilities. The new Vineland location allows us to create a best-in-class GMP compliant work environment right from the start and at the same time gives us the opportunity to refresh and optimize our Buena site."

Comar, headquartered in Voorhees, NJ, hosts nine strategic manufacturing and distribution locations and employs a host of rigid plastic packaging technologies including injection molding, injection blow molding, injection stretch blow molding, and extrusion blow molding which are complemented by a full suite of value-added service offerings. Comar is majority owned by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners.

Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, is a leading middle-market private equity firm that has invested capital in a broad spectrum of industries for over two decades, focused primarily on investing in North American based companies. They seek to create value by directly investing and partnering with middle-market, founder/family-managed companies to accelerate their growth initiatives.

SOURCE Comar

