Combat Cancer Walk 2018

NORCO, Calif., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, October 20th, Support Sisterz, a nonprofit organization based in Norco California will come together with a group of local volunteers to Combat Cancer.

Combat Cancer Walk is a 5K walk benefiting women who live or work in Corona, Norco and Eastvale battling breast and gynecological cancers.

Combat Cancer Walk

Funds raised through Combat Cancer Walk provide support to survivors in Corona, Norco and Eastvale by paying rent and utilities, insurance deductibles, copays, prescription fees, services not covered by insurance and second opinions. They also provide household needs, prosthetic bras, wigs, groceries and so much more.

Come and enjoy complimentary Miguel's burritos, Starbucks coffee and pastries. Shop with our amazing vendors, enter to win vendor raffles or a Disney Park Hopper 4 pack while helping support local cancer warriors. This event has it all: food, family, music, fun and prizes, but most of all it has a heart.

On-site registration opens at 7:00 AM . Opening ceremony 8:30 AM . Walk begins at 9:00 AM

. Opening ceremony . Walk begins at Entry fee: Individual walker $25.00 . Children 8-12 $10 . Survivors and children 7 and under walk free

. Children 8-12 . Survivors and children 7 and under walk free Entry includes a Combat Cancer Walk dog tag, event shirts are $10 when preregistering before 10/17/18 or $15 on event day

Every $100 raised in addition to your registration fee earns an entry to the drawing for 1 of 2 Disneyland park hopper family 4 packs.

Support Sisterz is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization comprised of breast cancer survivors who have a passion to empower women fighting the same battle. The group started as survivors supporting each other but soon began reaching out to others in the community providing emotional support and gift baskets. It seemed as if each survivor led to another uncovering the overwhelming number of women in the community needing support. It was then that Support Sisterz' true mission of reaching women on a larger scale was realized, and Combat Cancer Walk was born. Help make this event a success, by walking to Combat Cancer on Saturday, October 20th.

