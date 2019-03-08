Combat War Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) to deliver major foreign policy speech ahead of 16th anniversary of US-led invasion of Iraq at National Press Club Headliners event March 13

In her remarks, Duckworth will lay out her vision for how we can ensure our military remains the strongest in the world. She will argue that we can no longer view our national security interests as separate and distinct from our domestic policies, and will make the case for investing in progressive priorities like healthcare, education and green energy as a means to bolster our national strength and better serve our military readiness.

