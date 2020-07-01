Combating The Coronavirus With Pure Water

For over 90 years, MECO has provided innovative water purification systems to leading industries around the world. MECO water is used by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for the manufacturing of medical devices, diagnostics, vaccines, generic medicines, and nutritional products. Today, leading biopharmaceutical companies use these types of water purification systems to produce massive volumes of Purified Water (PW), Water for Injection (WFI) and Pure Steam to develop medication, manufacture IV fluid, final rinsing and sterilization of product packaging, produce COVID-19 tests, and continual development on a coronavirus vaccine.

"Our priority is to work together and do all that we can to provide our customers with the high purity water that is critical to the development and manufacturing of life-saving medications now and for future generations," said George Gsell, MECO President. MECO remains diligent in supporting its customers by supplying the necessary water purification systems while implementing the safety protocols provided by the CDC and the WHO to ensure the health and well-being of all employees, community members and company operations.

Producing over 25 million gallons of pharmaceutical grade water daily, MECO's systems are critical to the biopharmaceutical industry as it works to combat the spread of the coronavirus around the world.

For more information on how MECO is providing essential services to the biopharmaceutical industry and the development of much needed vaccines, visit https://www.meco.com/news/ .

MECO is a world leader in the design and construction of engineered products for water purification serving industries where water is considered a critical utility. MECO designs and constructs proprietary machinery and systems for the biopharmaceutical industry where ultrapure water is the primary ingredient in the manufacturing of drugs and medical devices. The company manufactures a broad base of desalination technologies to the offshore oil and gas industry for use on platforms, drilling rigs and remote locations. Armed forces of the United States and other countries have used MECO products since World War II. MECO is a Louisiana-based company with facilities in Houston, Texas, Mandeville, La., Limerick, Ireland, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates and Singapore. For more information, visit www.meco.com.

