Combatting Stress in a Worried World

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health and Wellness brand Avalife has created Avalife Stress Free. The supplement targets certain hormones and supports adrenal function to help manage stress. The company is known for its scientific, sustainable, and transparent use of Ayurvedic and European herbs to create holistic solutions for its customers.

Stress is a normal part of life. However, when allowed to build and left unresolved, too much stress can lead to burnout, meltdowns, and chronic anxiety. The American Institute of Stress reports that a third of people feel extreme stress while roughly three out of four Americans claim that stress has impacted either their physical health, their mental health, or both. In other words, stress is a serious issue that the average 21st-century individual struggles with on a regular basis.

Enter Avalife Stress Free. The supplement is uniquely designed for modern times and contemporary customers. It addresses the issue of stress by respectfully drawing on both the wisdom of the past and the knowledge of the present. This is done through a scientifically-backed process that combines ancient Ayurvedic and European herbs to manage the body's reaction to stress.

The clinically tested ingredients in Avalife Stress Free has shown to particularly target reduction in the level of the stress hormone cortisol. In addition, the supplement tries to help boost the body's overall adrenal function. This powerful combination helps to restore a sense of physical calm and mental wellbeing to an overtaxed body and brain.

Avalife Stress Free is just one of a large array of health and wellness products that the young brand offers. All of these are pinpoint-focused on carrying out the company's vision to "deliver what we promised," and "ensure that the customers see the results after they take our products." From sustainable production to the use of scientific analysis and a respect for natural solutions, Avalife is checking off everything on the modern consumer's list of "must haves" when it comes to health and wellness.

About Avalife: Avalife is a subsidiary of Avacare Global. The brand specializes in creating dietary supplements focused on holistic solutions. These supplements address mental health, bone health, gut health, immunity support, and more.

Avalife combines "traditional wisdom of Herbal medicine and validates it with modern research and scientific studies to formulate best in class products that deliver proven results to you and your family." Its herbal ingredients are clinically tested, 100% Vegan, and GMO-free.

