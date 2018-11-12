Combination Report of Mobile Edge Computing and Network Slicing Optimizes Networks, Apps, and Services, 2018-2023

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "5G Optimization: Mobile Edge Computing and Network Slicing 2018 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research evaluates the telecom and IT ecosystem in support of MEC including communications and computing infrastructure providers, managed services vendors, carriers and OTT providers. Our MEC analysis includes a focus on company strategies and offerings relative to current and anticipated future market needs.

The report also provides quantitative analysis of the Mobile Edge Computing market including segmentation by industry vertical, region of the world, application and services. It also provides forecasts for MEC based streaming data and real-time data analytics.

One of the most important aspects of 5G is the ability to optimize network usage as well as applications and services. The use cases for future 5G enabled apps and services are many and varied in terms of type, industry vertical focus, and requirements. Correspondingly, each scenario will have its own requirements and associated network configuration needs.

5G network slicing provides a means by which each of these different use cases may have its own portion of available frequently and associated assignable QoS configuration.



An essential component of 5G networks, Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) facilitates optimization of fifth generation network resources including focusing communications and computational capacity where it is needed the most. Without MEC, 5G would continue to rely upon back-haul to centralized cloud resource for storage and computing, diminishing much of the otherwise positive impact of latency reduction enabled by 5G.

In other words, MEC enables users and devices to store/access much higher volumes of data by way of direct access to the Internet rather than relying upon transport through the core of cellular networks.



This research also evaluates enabling technologies and the market outlook for 5G Network slicing. The report provides analysis of the market opportunities including Configuration Management, Performance Management, Service Level Agreements, and more. The report also includes 5G Network Slicing by specific use cases such as Smart Manufacturing, which includes Remote Monitoring, Supply Chain Management, Asset Management, Real-Time Monitoring, and Network Monitoring.

In addition, it provides an assessment of major segments such as 5G Network Slicing in consumer, enterprise, and industrial IoT. The report includes global forecasts for each area covered as well as regional estimates for 5G Network Slicing by Segment, RF Band, Application, and Industry Vertical through 2023.



Target Audience:

Mobile Network Operators

API management companies

SDN and virtualization vendors

Telecom managed service providers

Wireless/mobile infrastructure providers

Software, Application, and Content Providers

RAN, Cloud Computing, and MEC R&D organizations

Cloud and Cloudlet infrastructure and service providers

Key Topics Covered:



