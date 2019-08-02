Combined Insurance Announces Two Senior Leadership Appointments

CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Combined Insurance, a leading provider of supplemental accident, disability, health and life insurance products, and a Chubb company, has made two new senior leadership appointments. Eileen Castolene has been appointed Senior Vice President, Head of Operations and Technology and Frank Rockett has been appointed Senior Vice President, Human Resources. Rockett and Castolene report to Kevin Goulding, President, Combined Insurance.

"The appointment of Eileen and Frank to the Combined Insurance senior leadership team further demonstrates our commitment to internal mobility between Chubb and Combined and the depth of talent we have in our organizations," Goulding stated. "Their skill sets and proven leadership experience are a tremendous asset as we expand our diversity and outlook for the future of Combined."

Castolene leads the Operations, IT, and Claims Operations units at Combined Insurance. She has more than twenty years of experience in operations management within the insurance industry. Most recently, she served as SVP and Director, Operations, Europe, Eurasia and Africa, at Chubb, where she was accountable for leading the Operations function across the region.

Rockett leads the North America HR team that includes employee relations, talent acquisition, talent development, training, and communications. Previously, Rockett spent 30 years at Chubb in various operations management and business partner roles, with more than 17 years of experience in human resources.

Combined Insurance Company of America has received an A+ (Superior) financial strength rating by AM Best, which is known as one of the world's top insurance rating firms, since 2013. The company has also been recognized for eight consecutive years on Ward's 50® Top Performing Health-Life Insurance Companies list. Furthermore, Combined Insurance has received numerous accolades throughout the years for its veteran-friendly hiring practices—most recently named the #1 Military Friendly ® Employer and #1 Military Friendly ® Spouse Employer in the nation for 2019 by VIQTORY.

About Combined Insurance

Combined Insurance Company of America (Chicago, Ill.) is a leading provider of supplemental accident & health, disability, and life insurance products and a Chubb company. With a tradition of nearly 100 years of success, Combined Insurance is committed to making the world of supplemental insurance easy to understand. The company has an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau and is one of Ward's Top 50® Performing Life-Health Insurance Companies. Combined Insurance is ranked the number one Military Friendly® Employer in the over $1B revenue category for 2019 by VIQTORY. This is the company's eighth consecutive year on the top 10 list and fifth consecutive year in the top 5—Combined Insurance was previously named the number one Military Friendly® Employer in the nation for 2015 and 2016.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs more than 30,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

