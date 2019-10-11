Combined Insurance Announces Two Senior Leadership Appointments

CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Combined Insurance, a leading provider of voluntary supplemental accident, disability, health and life insurance products, and a Chubb company, has made two new senior leadership appointments. Nancy Goodwin has been appointed Senior Vice President, Chief Underwriting Officer. Alejandro Benavides has been appointed Chief Information Officer. Goodwin and Benavides report to Joe Vasquez, President, Combined Insurance and SVP, Global Accident & Health, Chubb Group.

"We are pleased to welcome Nancy and Alejandro to our executive team," said Joe Vasquez, President of Combined Insurance. "Their deep expertise and proven leadership will be instrumental in our company's dynamic path forward—focused on attracting strong talent and providing best-in-class service for our customers and distribution partners while delivering sustainable growth."

Goodwin leads Combined's individual and group underwriting team, driving the strategy to ensure positive underwriting results. Goodwin brings more than 30 years of insurance industry, underwriting experience to Combined Insurance. She began her career at The Paul Revere Corporation, now part of Unum, in underwriting group disability, dental and life insurance. From there, she held underwriting leadership roles at John Hancock Financial Services, Liberty Mutual and Lincoln Financial. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Group Underwriting at Lincoln Financial. She received her bachelor's degree in Economics from St. Lawrence University.

Benavides leads the IT organization for Combined Insurance, ensuring that the technology strategies are aligned with supporting the company's business and growth objectives. Prior to his current role, Benavides spent more than six years at Chubb, where he served as Regional CIO and led the integration of ABA Seguros and Fianzas Monterrey units in Mexico—two previous Chubb insurance company acquisitions. Benavides brings more than 30 years of IT experience and leadership within the insurance industry and various software consulting firms. He received his bachelor's degree in Information Systems from Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León and an MBA from the IPADE Business School in Mexico.

About Combined Insurance

Combined Insurance Company of America (Chicago, Ill.) is a leading provider of supplemental accident & health, disability, and life insurance products and a Chubb company. With a tradition of nearly 100 years of success, Combined Insurance is committed to making the world of supplemental insurance easy to understand. The company has an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau and is one of Ward's Top 50® Performing Life-Health Insurance Companies. Combined Insurance is ranked the number one Military Friendly® Employer in the over $1B revenue category for 2019 by VIQTORY. This is the company's eighth consecutive year on the top 10 list and fifth consecutive year in the top 5—Combined Insurance was previously named the number one Military Friendly® Employer in the nation for 2015 and 2016.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs more than 30,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

