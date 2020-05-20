Combined Insurance Responds to Community Needs with Food Bank Donations

CHICAGO, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Combined Insurance, a Chubb company, announced today their commitment to supporting the wellbeing of communities with a $25,000 donation to four food banks in the U.S. to include—Food Bank For New York City, Northern Illinois Food Bank, Feed NC, and Feeding South Florida. The donation serves as a response to the critical food needs and disparities across communities, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our purpose is to help our customers when they need us most, as well as give back to the diverse communities where we live and work," said Joe Vasquez, President, Combined Insurance. "Food banks are doing tremendous work to support the daily wellbeing of our neighbors during a time when people in our nation are in need of food for themselves and their families. We are honored to be part of the many organizations dedicating resources to these efforts."

The company identified the following food banks that they will support:

"I am both grateful for and inspired by the untiring commitment to New Yorkers in need demonstrated by my fellow food bankers and our incredible network of supporters and friends like Combined Insurance. The continued support from our community is needed now more than ever as we innovate new solutions for all," said Janis Robinson, VP of Institutions and Partnerships at Food Bank For NYC.

Combined Insurance, a leading provider of supplemental accident & health, disability, and life insurance products, and a Chubb company is headquartered in Chicago with their next largest employee base in the New York metropolitan area. The company sees this as an opportunity to give back to the communities where its customers are being impacted.

Combined's donations provide a local complement to the recent announcement by their parent company, Chubb, to commit $10 million in pandemic relief efforts globally— responding specifically to the sudden and massive demand for food bank support across the U.S. with a 1.5 million donation to Feeding America.

To learn more about Combined Insurance, visit www.combinedinsurance.com.

About Combined Insurance

Combined Insurance Company of America (Chicago, Ill.) is a leading provider of individual supplemental accident & health, disability, and life insurance products and a Chubb company. With a tradition of nearly 100 years of success, Combined Insurance is committed to making the world supplemental insurance easy to understand. The company has an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau and is one of Ward's Top 50® Performing Life-Health Insurance Companies. Combined Insurance is ranked the number one Military Friendly® Employer in the over $1B revenue category for 2019 by VIQTORY. This is the company's eighth consecutive year on the top 10 list and fifth consecutive year in the top 5—Combined Insurance was previously named the number one Military Friendly® Employer in the nation for 2015 and 2016. For more information, please visit combinedinsurance.com.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 33,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

