Combining Human Production And AI Editing To Revolutionize Sports Video

LocalLive combines the value proposition of permanently installed indoor and outdoor 4G cameras at public and private High Schools, colleges, and for-profit venues, with the inherent advantage of professional human production. Remote producers ensure high quality play coverage and also manage the game to avoid showing injuries, fights and other instances not easily avoided by other systems. And does so at a very low per-game cost.

PLAAY is committed to driving player and fan engagement by using AI to automate the editing of LocalLives's streamed and video-on-demand full game video into team game and season summaries and personalized highlight videos.

"One of the things we hear over and over from our users and partner schools, is that they want the ability to see game highlights and also easily create personal highlight reels to share on social media and also use for recruiting," said Nelson Santos, CEO and founder LocalLive. "PLAAY has a mobile platform that accomplishes these two goals using patented number recognition combined with automated highlight compiling. What PLAAY needed was quality video, which LocalLive has in abundance."

PLAAY's core mission is to make it easy for schools to share game summaries and team highlights with fans to promote their institutions, teams and players for exposure and development. While also allowing athletes to share personalized highlight videos for individual promotion on social media, with family and friends and for the recruiting process. The quality of LocalLive's source video makes it ideal for supporting these school, coach and player goals.

"PLAAY is excited to partner with LocalLive to drive player and fan engagement by delivering personalized and team video highlights for all players in all sports at all the schools in the LocalLive network," said Christopher Ricciardi, who founded PLAAY in 2017.

The app allows users to customize and create their own video highlight reels from the thousands of games LocalLive is already live streaming in 14 states and the tens-of thousands of games LocalLive has in its video-on-demand library.

"We want to support recruiting, but that's a small group of athletes, we also want to make it easier for the masses of our users to access video of their athlete through our platform and use it the way the want to use it," said Santos. "YouTube or any existing platform restricts the way you can use video, and our work with PLAAY solves that problem."

"PLAAY is constantly looking for ways to use its patented 'AI' to make personalized player and team highlights," said Ricciardi. "Integration with LocalLive lets schools, players and fans extend the life of games and share successes with anyone they choose to."

The companies have been beta-testing a new iPhone/iPad app since the beginning of the year which will be available to the public immediately – go to locallive.tv/applanding for details.

About LocalLive

LocalLive is an innovative digital-video company headquartered in Stamford, CT., that is changing the landscape of streaming high school sports. LocalLive's core technology is specialized, custom-built and remotely operated digital cameras that work in any weather conditions and have their own 4G internet service. Once installed, LocalLive's cameras can capture every event that happens at a given venue – indoor or outdoor, any sport, any level, any times – in high-definition video with no additional work for school staff. LocalLive's specialized software allows our producers to control each camera remotely following the game action, updating scores and providing an amazing viewing experience on desktop computer, tablet or smartphone. LocalLive launched in March of 2017. https://locallive.tv

About PLAAY

PLAAY Sports is a leader in AI driven sports video highlights. The PLAAY team includes coaches, parents and former D1 athletes, who are dedicated to using AI to drive player and fan engagement with school content. PLAAY'S patented AI recognizes players by their uniform number and automatically creates personal and team highlight videos. These highlights are ideal for creating same-day game summaries for distribution on social media, direct to players and fans, end of the year celebrations and awards events, and for media outlets. PLAAY also delivers individual highlight videos for sharing sports success with family and friends, posting on social media, reliving great plays at team parties, and for a recruiting reel. locallive.tv/applanding

SOURCE LocalLive Networks, Inc

Related Links

https://locallive.tv

