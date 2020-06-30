Comcast Business Selected as an Approved Vendor in State of Maryland

BALTIMORE, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast Business today announced it has earned approved vendor status with the State of Maryland allowing Maryland state and local government agencies to purchase data services and access Comcast Business' high-performance network – offering last-mile connectivity to end users.

Comcast Business serves 20 of the nation's top 25 markets and is one of the fastest-growing Ethernet providers in the nation. With a comprehensive portfolio of Ethernet options, Comcast Business serves businesses and organizations that require large amounts of bandwidth, are looking to link multiple sites or branch locations or plan to connect their offices to a third-party data center. Under the terms of the five-year Maryland agreement, Comcast Business will provide state agencies and municipalities with its full suite of data networking products and services.

"We are excited for this opportunity to provide the State of Maryland with the nation's leading technology and innovative services, backed by our excellent customer service and support expertise," said Wolf Lewis, Senior Director of Enterprise for Comcast's Beltway Region, which includes Maryland. "This partnership allows us to offer additional fiber, coax and wireless solutions so Maryland's agencies, commissions, councils, bureaus, authorities and boards have access to the critical last mile of connectivity."

Nationally, Comcast Business provides more than 600 data center connections, four network operations centers available 24/7 and more than 153,000 fiber route miles across its network. Comcast Business is powered by an advanced network privately managed by an experienced team.

