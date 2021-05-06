Comcast Launches Seven WiFi-Connected "Lift Zones" Across Western Massachusetts

Boys & Girls Club Family Center ( Springfield )

) Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holyoke , Inc.

, Inc. Boys & Girls Club of Springfield

Greater Holyoke YMCA

Homework House ( Holyoke )

) North End Youth Center ( Springfield )

) West Springfield Boys & Girls Club

"The Greater Holyoke YMCA has been working with the public school system to offer remote learning to approximately 70 area students since September, and to do this effectively we needed a dedicated space to provide internet to many users simultaneously streaming video and other applications," said Kathleen Viens, CEO of Greater Holyoke YMCA. " Our Comcast Lift Zone site is providing much needed support for these children to access their teachers and classmates online with in-person adult support. This program has allowed many parents and guardians to return to work knowing their child is in a safe and nurturing environment that ensures their children are engaged in their daily online school routine."

"Once again Comcast has stepped in to advance our technology so that we can have powerful WiFi coverage for our youth operation," added Vincent Borello, Executive Director of Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield. "Comcast continues to be a reliable partner who keeps our program's participants connected to the internet, which has become ever more important throughout the COVID-19 pandemic."

Lift Zone sites complement Comcast's Internet Essentials program , which, since 2011, has now connected a cumulative total of more than 10 million people in America to broadband Internet at home, including approximately 97,000 households in Massachusetts.

Today's announcement also comes on the heels of Comcast's recent $1 billion commitment over the next 10 years to help further close the digital divide and give even more low-income students and families the tools and resources they need to succeed in a digital world.

"We are proud to partner with community organizations in western Massachusetts and equip them with fast WiFi service to provide residents with safe and reliable connectivity to learn, access vital online services, and connect virtually with friends and loved-ones," said Dennis Mathew, Senior Vice President of Comcast's Western New England Region, which includes western Massachusetts. "This effort is part of our ongoing commitment to help connect low-income families to the Internet and provide resources to help them fully participate in educational opportunities and the digital economy."

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

SOURCE Comcast NBCUniversal

Related Links

www.cable.comcast.com

