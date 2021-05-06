Comcast Launches WiFi-Connected "Lift Zones" Across Vermont

Boys & Girls Club of Brattleboro

Boys & Girls Club of Burlington

Dodge House in Rutland

Spectrum Youth & Family Services in St. Albans

"In this world of remote learning and virtual meetings, our Comcast Lift Zone site has allowed the youth we serve at our Drop-In Center in St. Albans to access a safe space where they can attend class virtually and complete their schoolwork," said Will Towne, Director of Housing and Operations for Spectrum Youth & Family Services. "In addition, they are able to virtually attend sessions with their therapists, case managers and other community providers, outside of their homes in a private location. This kind of support from Comcast has been invaluable."

Lift Zone sites complement Comcast's Internet Essentials program , which, since 2011, has now connected a cumulative total of more than 10 million people in America to broadband Internet at home, including approximately 6,900 households in Vermont.

Today's announcement also comes on the heels of Comcast's recent $1 billion commitment over the next 10 years to help further close the digital divide and give even more low-income students and families the tools and resources they need to succeed in a digital world.

"We are proud to partner with community organizations across the state and equip them with fast WiFi service to provide residents with safe and reliable connectivity to learn, access vital online services, and connect virtually with friends and loved-ones," said Dennis Mathew, Senior Vice President of Comcast's Western New England Region, which includes Vermont. "This effort is part of our ongoing commitment to help connect low-income families to the Internet and provide resources to help them fully participate in educational opportunities and the digital economy."

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

SOURCE Comcast NBCUniversal

Related Links

www.cable.comcast.com

