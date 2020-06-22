Comcast NBCUniversal Awards $187,500 in Scholarships to 75 Pennsylvania High School Seniors

PHILADELPHIA, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast NBCUniversal today announced it has awarded approximately $187,500 in scholarships for the 2020-2021 school year to 75 Pennsylvania students as part of its annual Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Program. Students are selected for their outstanding community service, academic performance, and leadership skills. The award, funded by the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation, is a one-time, $2,500 scholarship to be used toward undergraduate education-related expenses. Since 2001, more than $34 million has been awarded to about 30,000 high school seniors across the country as part of the Leaders and Achievers program.

"We are honored to recognize the amazing achievements of our Leaders and Achievers scholarship winners and to help them further their education," said Jim D'Innocenzo, Vice President of Government and Regulatory Affairs, Comcast Northeast Division. "They are top achievers in academics, leaders in the community and leaders among their peers. They represent our future, and Comcast NBCUniversal is proud to support them."





The scholarship recipients are planning to enroll in some of the top colleges and universities around the Region and the country including the University of Pennsylvania, Princeton University, Johns Hopkins University, Boston University, Carnegie Mellon University, Duke University, Princeton University, Temple University and Berklee College of Music, to name a few.

The Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program recognizes high school seniors for their community service, academic performance, and leadership skills. These scholarships are provided to give young people the opportunity to continue their education to better compete in tomorrow's workplace. Applicants to the Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program must demonstrate academic excellence, commitment to community service, and outstanding qualities in character, integrity, and leadership.

Visit here to learn more about the program.



About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States' largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

About Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation

The Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation continues the work of the foundations founded by Comcast Corporation and NBCUniversal to provide charitable support to qualified non-profit organizations. The Foundation invests in programs intended to have a positive, sustainable impact on the communities we serve. Its mission is to empower communities to thrive by helping to provide access to technology, relevant digital skills and training, and inspiring volunteerism and service. More information about how Comcast NBCUniversal supports the communities it serves is available at comcast.com/community.

2020 Comcast Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Winners

SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS (by County where student resides)

Allegheny County

Jordyn Helgert, Fox Chapel Area Senior High School

Kelsey Kiger, Cheswick Christian Academy

Madison Kwiecinski, McKeesport Area Senior High School

Emily Nichols, Saint Joseph High School

Oluwatofunmi Olaore, Pittsburgh High School For Creative & Performing Arts

Kennedy Pikula, South Allegheny MS/HS

Laurence Robinson, Clairton High School

Katrice Stallworth, Penn Hills Senior High School

Beaver County

Mary Gossett, Beaver Falls Area Senior High School

Nevaeh Harris, Beaver Falls Area Senior High School

Benjamin Laderer, Beaver Falls Area Senior High School

Jacora Tillman, Beaver Falls Area Senior High School

Madysn Tusick, Beaver Falls Area Senior High School

Berks County

Elise Cole, Conrad Weiser High School

Olivia Xie, Wilson High School

Norah Vallon, Wilson High School

Krishna Nayak, Wilson High School

Bucks County

Catherine Curran, Central Bucks High School East

Ryan Elkins, Archbishop Ryan High School

Marissa Wolf, Pennsbury High School

Centre County

Linzy Fetterolf, Bellefonte Area High School

Elizabeth Hargrove, Bellefonte Area High School

Chester County

Arianna Arditi, Owen J Roberts High School

Dauphin County

Ghana Cornelius, Central Dauphin East Senior High School

Caroline Dash, Trinity High School

Anna Given, Lower Dauphin High School

Tina Le, Central Dauphin East Senior High School

Victoria Maldonado, Millersburg Area Senior High School

Megan Mwaura, Bishop McDevitt High School

Delaware County

Enaura Aka, Cristo Rey Philadelphia High School

Barbara Ellis, Marple Academy Home School

Kathleen Mowatt, Academy of Notre Dame De Namur

Emma Sweeney, Villa Maria Academy High School

Lackawanna County

Abygale Bergamino, Old Forge Junior / Senior High School

Lancaster County

Erin Hoffman, Manheim Central Senior High School

Lawrence County

Nicoletta Donofrio, New Castle Junior / Senior High School

Rachel Lyden, New Castle Junior / Senior High School

Lebanon County

Alexander Hoang, Cedar Crest High School

Ghada Mostafa, Lebanon High School

Luzerne County

Michalie Mazurkivich, Pittston Area High School

Lycoming County

Amilee Miller, South Williamsport Area Junior / Senior High School

Montgomery County

Nya Cherry, Methacton High School

Sarah Dymowski, Nazareth Academy High School

Philadelphia County

Aleena Alex, Northeast High School

Aneela Alex, Northeast High School

Aryan Azime, Northeast High School

Manuel Calderon, Girard Academic Music Program

Angelo Colon, Father Judge High School

Matthew Kanfer, Mast Community Charter School

Lynn Larabi, Central High School

Joyce Li, Central High School

Colin Mcnicholas, Father Judge High School

Kayla Murray, Archbishop Wood Catholic High School

Sovandarid Prom, Mastery Charter High School

Riya Roy, Mast Community Charter School

Horace Ryans, Science Leadership Academy

Ivelle Tailey, Academy at Palumbo

Anson Yan, Central High School

Megan Yetoh, Constitution High School

Sunny You, Academy at Palumbo

Schuylkill County

Dominic Pizzico, Minersville Area Junior / Senior High School

Washington County

Matthew Cottrill, Canon-McMillan High School

Shane Simpson, Ringgold Senior High School

Taylor Staub, Trinity Senior High School

Westmoreland County

Zachary Galdo, Greensburg-Salem High School

Abby Mortimore, Jeannette Senior High School

Megan Obrien, Greensburg-Salem High School

Vienna O'Brien, Greensburg-Salem High School

York County

Summer Bivins, South Western High School

Isabella Bulson, South Western High School

Alexis Jones, South Western High School

Alexandra St. Rose, South Western High School

Wesley Taylor, Spring Grove Area Senior High School

Suzan Turkkahraman, South Western High School

Emily Vergara-Pimentel, William Penn Senior High School

