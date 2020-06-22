Comcast NBCUniversal Awards $187,500 in Scholarships to 75 Pennsylvania High School Seniors
Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program Recognizes Students' Achievements Both In and Out of the Classroom
Jun 22, 2020, 10:00 ET
PHILADELPHIA, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast NBCUniversal today announced it has awarded approximately $187,500 in scholarships for the 2020-2021 school year to 75 Pennsylvania students as part of its annual Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Program. Students are selected for their outstanding community service, academic performance, and leadership skills. The award, funded by the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation, is a one-time, $2,500 scholarship to be used toward undergraduate education-related expenses. Since 2001, more than $34 million has been awarded to about 30,000 high school seniors across the country as part of the Leaders and Achievers program.
"We are honored to recognize the amazing achievements of our Leaders and Achievers scholarship winners and to help them further their education," said Jim D'Innocenzo, Vice President of Government and Regulatory Affairs, Comcast Northeast Division. "They are top achievers in academics, leaders in the community and leaders among their peers. They represent our future, and Comcast NBCUniversal is proud to support them."
The scholarship recipients are planning to enroll in some of the top colleges and universities around the Region and the country including the University of Pennsylvania, Princeton University, Johns Hopkins University, Boston University, Carnegie Mellon University, Duke University, Princeton University, Temple University and Berklee College of Music, to name a few.
The Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program recognizes high school seniors for their community service, academic performance, and leadership skills. These scholarships are provided to give young people the opportunity to continue their education to better compete in tomorrow's workplace. Applicants to the Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program must demonstrate academic excellence, commitment to community service, and outstanding qualities in character, integrity, and leadership.
2020 Comcast Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Winners
SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS (by County where student resides)
Allegheny County
Jordyn Helgert, Fox Chapel Area Senior High School
Kelsey Kiger, Cheswick Christian Academy
Madison Kwiecinski, McKeesport Area Senior High School
Emily Nichols, Saint Joseph High School
Oluwatofunmi Olaore, Pittsburgh High School For Creative & Performing Arts
Kennedy Pikula, South Allegheny MS/HS
Laurence Robinson, Clairton High School
Katrice Stallworth, Penn Hills Senior High School
Beaver County
Mary Gossett, Beaver Falls Area Senior High School
Nevaeh Harris, Beaver Falls Area Senior High School
Benjamin Laderer, Beaver Falls Area Senior High School
Jacora Tillman, Beaver Falls Area Senior High School
Madysn Tusick, Beaver Falls Area Senior High School
Berks County
Elise Cole, Conrad Weiser High School
Olivia Xie, Wilson High School
Norah Vallon, Wilson High School
Krishna Nayak, Wilson High School
Bucks County
Catherine Curran, Central Bucks High School East
Ryan Elkins, Archbishop Ryan High School
Marissa Wolf, Pennsbury High School
Centre County
Linzy Fetterolf, Bellefonte Area High School
Elizabeth Hargrove, Bellefonte Area High School
Chester County
Arianna Arditi, Owen J Roberts High School
Dauphin County
Ghana Cornelius, Central Dauphin East Senior High School
Caroline Dash, Trinity High School
Anna Given, Lower Dauphin High School
Tina Le, Central Dauphin East Senior High School
Victoria Maldonado, Millersburg Area Senior High School
Megan Mwaura, Bishop McDevitt High School
Delaware County
Enaura Aka, Cristo Rey Philadelphia High School
Barbara Ellis, Marple Academy Home School
Kathleen Mowatt, Academy of Notre Dame De Namur
Emma Sweeney, Villa Maria Academy High School
Lackawanna County
Abygale Bergamino, Old Forge Junior / Senior High School
Lancaster County
Erin Hoffman, Manheim Central Senior High School
Lawrence County
Nicoletta Donofrio, New Castle Junior / Senior High School
Rachel Lyden, New Castle Junior / Senior High School
Lebanon County
Alexander Hoang, Cedar Crest High School
Ghada Mostafa, Lebanon High School
Luzerne County
Michalie Mazurkivich, Pittston Area High School
Lycoming County
Amilee Miller, South Williamsport Area Junior / Senior High School
Montgomery County
Nya Cherry, Methacton High School
Sarah Dymowski, Nazareth Academy High School
Philadelphia County
Aleena Alex, Northeast High School
Aneela Alex, Northeast High School
Aryan Azime, Northeast High School
Manuel Calderon, Girard Academic Music Program
Angelo Colon, Father Judge High School
Matthew Kanfer, Mast Community Charter School
Lynn Larabi, Central High School
Joyce Li, Central High School
Colin Mcnicholas, Father Judge High School
Kayla Murray, Archbishop Wood Catholic High School
Sovandarid Prom, Mastery Charter High School
Riya Roy, Mast Community Charter School
Horace Ryans, Science Leadership Academy
Ivelle Tailey, Academy at Palumbo
Anson Yan, Central High School
Megan Yetoh, Constitution High School
Sunny You, Academy at Palumbo
Schuylkill County
Dominic Pizzico, Minersville Area Junior / Senior High School
Washington County
Matthew Cottrill, Canon-McMillan High School
Shane Simpson, Ringgold Senior High School
Taylor Staub, Trinity Senior High School
Westmoreland County
Zachary Galdo, Greensburg-Salem High School
Abby Mortimore, Jeannette Senior High School
Megan Obrien, Greensburg-Salem High School
Vienna O'Brien, Greensburg-Salem High School
York County
Summer Bivins, South Western High School
Isabella Bulson, South Western High School
Alexis Jones, South Western High School
Alexandra St. Rose, South Western High School
Wesley Taylor, Spring Grove Area Senior High School
Suzan Turkkahraman, South Western High School
Emily Vergara-Pimentel, William Penn Senior High School
