Comcast NBCUniversal Awards $30,000 in Scholarships to Nine Delaware High School Seniors

"Our Leaders and Achievers scholarship winners are exceptional students who are committed to academic excellence and community service," said Sean Looney, Vice President of Government Affairs, Northeast Division, Comcast. "We are honored to recognize their achievements and excited to support them as they continue their educational journeys."

Comcast, joined by Delaware Governor John Carney, recognized the students on the floor of the General Assembly on Thursday, June 6. One student, Maredy Felipe-Lucas, a resident of Bridgeville and student at Sussex Technical High School, was selected to receive a $10,000 Comcast Founders Scholarship – instituted in honor of Ralph J. Roberts, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Comcast Corporation.



"I want to thank and recognize all of the Leaders and Achievers scholarship recipients," said Governor John Carney. "These nine students have demonstrated excellence in the classroom, and leadership in their communities. Thank you to Comcast for honoring these Delaware students."

The Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program provides scholarships to students who strive to achieve their full potential, who are catalysts for positive change in their communities, who are involved in their schools, and who serve as models for their fellow students. The philosophy behind the program is to give young people every opportunity to prepare for the future and to engage them in their communities. The program also demonstrates the importance and value of civic involvement, especially by the business community.

2019 Comcast Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Winners from Delaware:

SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS (by County where student resides)

Kent County

Aaron Jackson, Caesar Rodney High School

New Castle County

Alicia Lenoir, Padua Academy

Harshitha Henry, Charter School of Wilmington

Janasia Bowman, Brandywine High School

Julia Frank, Cab Calloway School of the Arts

Sussex County

Colin Anderson, Delmarva Christian High School

Isabella Leishear, Cape Henlopen High School

Maredy Felipe-Lucas, Sussex Technical High School

Seth Wilcox, Home School

