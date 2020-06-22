Comcast NBCUniversal Awards $75,000 in Scholarships to 30 New Jersey High School Seniors

TREVOSE, Pa., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast NBCUniversal today announced it has awarded approximately $75,000 in scholarships for the 2020-2021 school year to 30 New Jersey students as part of its annual Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Program. Students are selected for their outstanding community service, academic performance, and leadership skills. The award, funded by the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation, is a one-time, $2,500 scholarship to be used toward undergraduate education-related expenses. Since 2001, more than $34 million has been awarded to about 30,000 high school seniors across the country as part of the Leaders and Achievers program.

"We are honored to recognize the amazing achievements of our Leaders and Achievers scholarship winners and to help them further their education," said Stephanie L. Kosta, Vice President of Government and Regulatory Affairs, Comcast Freedom Region. "They are top achievers in academics, leaders in the community and leaders among their peers. They represent our future, and Comcast NBCUniversal is proud to support them."



The scholarship recipients are planning to enroll in some of the top colleges and universities around the Region and the country including the University of Pennsylvania, Princeton University, Harvard University and Rutgers University, to name a few.

The Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program recognizes high school seniors for their community service, academic performance, and leadership skills. These scholarships are provided to give young people the opportunity to continue their education to better compete in tomorrow's workplace. Applicants to the Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program must demonstrate academic excellence, commitment to community service, and outstanding qualities in character, integrity, and leadership.

Visit here to learn more about the program.

2020 Comcast Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Winners

SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS (by County where student resides)

Atlantic County

Josephine D'Anna, Atlantic Christian School

Delaney Donzola, Our Lady of Mercy Academy

Ashleigh Martin, Atlantic Christian School

Burlington County

Grace Harsche, Lenape High School

Arshia Kumar, Burlington City High School

Daniella Ojugo, North Star Academy Charter School of Newark

Camden County

Kaylee Donnelly, Eastern High School

Deaisha Johnson, Camden County Technical School – Gloucester

Kobe Koren, Moorestown Friends School

Cape May County

Kristal Stahler, Middle Township High School

Cumberland County

James Andrei Virtucio, Vineland Senior High School – South

Essex County

Andrew Depasquale, Livingston Senior High School

Chloe Mengden, West Orange High School

Gloucester County

Megan Brown, Deptford Township High School

Hudson County

Tracy Parson, County Prep High School

Kiye Smith, Hudson Catholic Regional High School

Mercer County

Marrla Ferrer, Trenton Central High School

Middlesex County

Shehneel Ashraf, Colonia High School

Janice Igbinobaro, Woodbridge High School

Jordan Lovett, South Plainfield High School

Monmouth County

Thomas Teehan, Middletown High School North

Ocean County

Paige Comerford, Red Bank Catholic High School

Nicholas Hellinghausen, Brick Township Memorial High School

Ella Van Benschoten, Point Pleasant High School

Brielle Willoughby, Southern Regional High School

Somerset County

Ethan Liu, Montgomery High School

Kachisoromkwuo Nwanonyiri, Franklin High School

Union County

Aishat Agboola, Union Senior High School

Mya-Nicole Brooks, Union Senior High School

Warren County

Dominick O'Melia, Hackettstown High School

