Comcast NBCUniversal Awards $77,500 in Scholarships to 28 Southeast Pennsylvania High School Seniors

"Our Leaders and Achievers scholarship winners are exceptional students who are committed to academic excellence and community service," said Stephanie L. Kosta, Vice President of Government Affairs, Comcast Freedom Region. "We are honored to recognize their achievements and excited to support them as they continue their educational journeys."

Comcast, joined by Philadelphia Councilwoman Cherelle Parker, recognized the students at a special event held at the Comcast Technology Center on Wednesday, May 29th, which included NBC10 Philadelphia Anchor and Reporter Rosemary Connors as the emcee. One student, Cindy Phuong, a resident of Philadelphia and student at Central High School, was selected to receive a $10,000 Comcast Founders Scholarship - instituted in honor of Ralph J. Roberts, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Comcast Corporation.



"I want to commend each of the recipients for their hard work and perseverance. They have earned this recognition. I also want to thank Comcast for their unwavering commitment to education. By providing these scholarships, Comcast is not only eliminating a barrier to higher education for the recipients, but it is inspiring countless others to strive to achieve their goals," said Philadelphia Councilwoman Cherelle Parker, 9th District.

In total, Comcast will award $210,000 in Leaders & Achievers scholarships to 78 high school seniors across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for the 2019-20 school year.

The Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program provides scholarships to students who strive to achieve their full potential, who are catalysts for positive change in their communities, who are involved in their schools, and who serve as models for their fellow students. The philosophy behind the program is to give young people every opportunity to prepare for the future and to engage them in their communities. The program also demonstrates the importance and value of civic involvement, especially by the business community.

Visit here to learn more about the program.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States' largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

About Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation

The Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation continues the work of the foundations founded by Comcast Corporation and NBCUniversal to provide charitable support to qualified non-profit organizations. The Foundation invests in programs intended to have a positive, sustainable impact on the communities we serve. Its mission is to empower communities to thrive by helping to provide access to technology, relevant digital skills and training, and inspiring volunteerism and service. The Foundation invests in programs intended to have a positive, sustainable impact on the communities we serve. More information about how Comcast NBCUniversal supports the communities it serves is available at comcast.com/community.

2019 Comcast Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Winners from Southeast Pennsylvania:

SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS (by County where student resides)

Bucks County

Andrea Garrido, Central Bucks High School South

Zach Rudisill, Northeast High School

Avi Gajjar, Pennsbury High School

Chester County

Lauren Devletian, Episcopal Academy

Luke Cowart, Unionville High School

Delaware County

Jessica Ding, Marple Newtown High School

Abigail Peichel, Springfield High School

Montgomery County

Chidera Obi-Eyisi, Wissahickon High School

Janis Song, PA Leadership Charter School

Sara Yi, Lower Moreland High School

Ava Rosen, Plymouth Whitemarsh High School

Philadelphia County

Sebleh Alfa, West Catholic Preparatory High School

Molly Bevenour, Central High School

Jadyn Branch, MaST Community Charter School

Josiah Findley, George Washington Carver High School of Engineering & Science

Kevin Hawthorne, Roman Catholic High School

Az'Zahaier Miles, Abraham Lincoln High School

Quynh Nguyen, Philadelphia High School for Girls

Alondra Perez, Community Academy of Philadelphia

Lisa Phan, Girard Academic Music Program

Cindy Phuong, Central High School*

Zena Qoraan, Kensington Health Sciences Academy

Keilyn Rodriguez-Nunez, Northeast High School

Brenda Shou, John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls High School

Caren Teague, Constitution High School

Khalesha Williams, Merion Mercy Academy

Tymir Williams, Father Judge High School

Huiying Xiao, Central High School

SOURCE Comcast NBCUniversal

Related Links

http://www.comcastcorporation.com

