Comcast NBCUniversal Awards $87,500 in Scholarships to 32 New Jersey High School Seniors
Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program Recognizes Students' Achievements Both In and Out of the Classroom
May 20, 2019, 13:36 ET
TREVOSE, Pa., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast NBCUniversal today announced that it has awarded approximately $87,500 in scholarships for the 2019-2020 school year to 32 New Jersey students as part of its annual Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Program. Students are selected for their outstanding community service, academic performance and leadership skills. The award, funded by the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation, is a one-time, $2,500 scholarship to be used toward undergraduate education-related expenses. Since 2001, more than $33 million has been awarded to nearly 30,000 high school seniors across the country as part of the Leaders and Achievers program.
"Our Leaders and Achievers scholarship winners are exceptional students who are committed to academic excellence and community service," said Stephanie L. Kosta, Vice President of Government Affairs, Comcast Freedom Region. "We are honored to recognize their achievements and excited to support them as they continue their educational journeys."
Comcast recognized the students at a special event held at the New Jersey State House on Friday, May 17th. One student, Vivian Lu, a resident of Cherry Hill, NJ, and student at Cherry Hill High School East, was selected to receive a $10,000 Comcast Founders Scholarship - instituted in honor of Ralph J. Roberts, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Comcast Corporation.
"Governor Murphy and I send big congratulations to the 2019 student recipients of the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation's Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program. Their commitment to service, outstanding academic performance and hard work have paid off," said New Jersey Lt. Governor Sheila Y. Oliver. "We would also like to commend Comcast for encouraging our youth to build character while establishing themselves as future leaders in New Jersey. We wish them much success in their next endeavors."
The Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program provides scholarships to students who strive to achieve their full potential, who are catalysts for positive change in their communities, who are involved in their schools, and who serve as models for their fellow students. The philosophy behind the program is to give young people every opportunity to prepare for the future and to engage them in their communities. The program also demonstrates the importance and value of civic involvement, especially by the business community.
Visit here to learn more about the program.
About Comcast Corporation
Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States' largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.
About Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation
The Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation continues the work of the foundations founded by Comcast Corporation and NBCUniversal to provide charitable support to qualified non-profit organizations. The Foundation invests in programs intended to have a positive, sustainable impact on the communities we serve. Its mission is to empower communities to thrive by helping to provide access to technology, relevant digital skills and training, and inspiring volunteerism and service. The Foundation invests in programs intended to have a positive, sustainable impact on the communities we serve. More information about how Comcast NBCUniversal supports the communities it serves is available at comcast.com/community.
2019 Comcast Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Winners from New Jersey:
SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS (by County where student resides)
Atlantic County
George Adu-Agyare, Mainland Regional High School
Ishrrat Chameli, Egg Harbor Township High School
Samantha Eloy, Cedar Creek High School
Bergen County
Zaeem Khan, North Arlington High School
Burlington County
Gabrielle Roberts, Seneca High School
Camden County
Vivian Lu, Cherry Hill High School East
Cumberland County
Kacey Edwards, Millville Senior High School
Francis Virtucio, Vineland High School
Essex County
Camillah Canty, Belleville Senior High School
Claudia Carranza, James Caldwell High School
Imani Mcqueen, STEM Academy
Gloucester County
John Cooper, Deptford Township High School
Samantha Mcburrows, Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Michael Mcentee, Washington Township High School
Ryan Petrie, Saint Augustine Preparatory HS
Michael Visalli, Saint Augustine Preparatory HS
Hudson County
Deisy Dutan-Luna, County Prep High School
Mercer County
Makayta Cole, Nottingham High School
Allyson Mcconnell, Ewing High School
Carla Perez, Foundation Collegiate Academy
Middlesex County
Ikmat Ibrahim, Woodbridge High School
Monmouth County
Ryan Champeau, Rumson Fairhaven High School
Emily Zembricki, Raritan High School
Ocean County
Nicole Lange, Toms River High School South
Morgan Woods, Point Pleasant High School
Salem County
Corienne Swanson, Woodstown High School
Somerset County
Dar'Rosa Mozell, Franklin High School
Union County
Anthony Bogash, Arthur L. Johnson
Audrey Davis, Union Catholic Regional High School
Tatum Thompson, Union High School
Warren County
Tucker Dunham, Warren County Technical School
Amina Zoklat, Hackettstown High School
SOURCE Comcast NBCUniversal
Share this article