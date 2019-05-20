Comcast NBCUniversal Awards $87,500 in Scholarships to 32 New Jersey High School Seniors

"Our Leaders and Achievers scholarship winners are exceptional students who are committed to academic excellence and community service," said Stephanie L. Kosta, Vice President of Government Affairs, Comcast Freedom Region. "We are honored to recognize their achievements and excited to support them as they continue their educational journeys."

Comcast recognized the students at a special event held at the New Jersey State House on Friday, May 17th. One student, Vivian Lu, a resident of Cherry Hill, NJ, and student at Cherry Hill High School East, was selected to receive a $10,000 Comcast Founders Scholarship - instituted in honor of Ralph J. Roberts, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Comcast Corporation.

"Governor Murphy and I send big congratulations to the 2019 student recipients of the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation's Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program. Their commitment to service, outstanding academic performance and hard work have paid off," said New Jersey Lt. Governor Sheila Y. Oliver. "We would also like to commend Comcast for encouraging our youth to build character while establishing themselves as future leaders in New Jersey. We wish them much success in their next endeavors."

The Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program provides scholarships to students who strive to achieve their full potential, who are catalysts for positive change in their communities, who are involved in their schools, and who serve as models for their fellow students. The philosophy behind the program is to give young people every opportunity to prepare for the future and to engage them in their communities. The program also demonstrates the importance and value of civic involvement, especially by the business community.



2019 Comcast Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Winners from New Jersey:

SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS (by County where student resides)

Atlantic County

George Adu-Agyare, Mainland Regional High School

Ishrrat Chameli, Egg Harbor Township High School

Samantha Eloy, Cedar Creek High School

Bergen County

Zaeem Khan, North Arlington High School

Burlington County

Gabrielle Roberts, Seneca High School

Camden County

Vivian Lu, Cherry Hill High School East

Cumberland County

Kacey Edwards, Millville Senior High School

Francis Virtucio, Vineland High School

Essex County

Camillah Canty, Belleville Senior High School

Claudia Carranza, James Caldwell High School

Imani Mcqueen, STEM Academy

Gloucester County

John Cooper, Deptford Township High School

Samantha Mcburrows, Our Lady of Mercy Academy

Michael Mcentee, Washington Township High School

Ryan Petrie, Saint Augustine Preparatory HS

Michael Visalli, Saint Augustine Preparatory HS

Hudson County

Deisy Dutan-Luna, County Prep High School

Mercer County

Makayta Cole, Nottingham High School

Allyson Mcconnell, Ewing High School

Carla Perez, Foundation Collegiate Academy

Middlesex County

Ikmat Ibrahim, Woodbridge High School

Monmouth County

Ryan Champeau, Rumson Fairhaven High School

Emily Zembricki, Raritan High School

Ocean County

Nicole Lange, Toms River High School South

Morgan Woods, Point Pleasant High School

Salem County

Corienne Swanson, Woodstown High School

Somerset County

Dar'Rosa Mozell, Franklin High School

Union County

Anthony Bogash, Arthur L. Johnson

Audrey Davis, Union Catholic Regional High School

Tatum Thompson, Union High School

Warren County

Tucker Dunham, Warren County Technical School

Amina Zoklat, Hackettstown High School

