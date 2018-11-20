Comcast Opens Seven Interactive Xfinity Stores In New England In 2018

BOSTON, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2018, Comcast opened seven interactive Xfinity Stores in New England, bringing the regional total to 29. The stores – located from Holyoke, MA to Manchester, NH -- are a key part of the company's multi-year strategy to transform the customer experience, and provide a welcoming, state-of-the-art environment for customers to learn to optimize their Xfinity products and services.

The new Xfinity Stores are conveniently located at popular shopping destinations and feature trained and knowledgeable sales consultants, flat screen TVs, interactive iPads and a dedicated seating area for demonstrations of Xfinity products and apps.

Xfinity stores are designed strategically by product area —Xfinity Mobile, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Home and Xfinity Internet – so our customers can see our industry-leading products in action.

Xfinity Mobile is a key part of Xfinity stores – customers can purchase new mobile phones, or bring their own Apple devices and choose a flexible data plan based on their individual needs – electing to pay by the gig or choose unlimited.

Discover xFi, the Xfinity personalized home WiFi experience, and learn how to view and control network devices through the app, site or voice remote in the Xfinity Internet zone.

X1, our next generation video platform, is featured in a living room environment, so customers can try the voice remote and see how X1 works firsthand.

The Connected Home Zone section showcases how Xfinity Home combines the best of home security and automation into one simple experience – customers can learn how they can control an increasing number of IoT devices from their phone, tablet or Xfinity Home touchscreen.

"As our offerings evolve and expand, we want to bring our customers a retail experience which showcases the power and innovation of our Xfinity products and demonstrates how they work together," said Steve Driscoll, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Comcast's Greater Boston Region. "Our store employees have a passion for technology, provide great service and work one-on-one with each customer. Plus, in many stores like Manchester, we also have multi-lingual employees to better serve that community."

Ongoing Customer Experience Enhancement

Customers can also "Book an Appointment" on Xfinity.com before a store visit. Simply look up your local store here and then select "Book an Appointment" for the store location of your choice. This feature provides either 15 or 45 minute sessions with an associate to make it easier for customers to exchange equipment, learn more about Xfinity services and apps or review their account to ensure they're in the best possible package to meet their communications and entertainment needs. More on our ongoing efforts to transform our customer experience is available here.

The locations for Xfinity Stores opened in New England this year include:

Massachusetts:

Cambridge : Fresh Pond Shopping Center (186 Alewife Brook Parkway)

: Fresh Pond Shopping Center (186 Alewife Brook Parkway) Dedham : Legacy Place (680 Legacy Place)

: Legacy Place (680 Legacy Place) Holyoke: Holyoke Mall (50 Holyoke Street )

) Somerville : Assembly Square (133 Middlesex Avenue)

New Hampshire:

Dover: Shaw's Shopping Plaza (851 Central Avenue)

Manchester : Mall of New Hampshire (1500 South Willow Street)

: Mall of (1500 South Willow Street) Seabrook: Seabrook Commons (700 Lafayette Road)

You can find an Xfinity Store near you here.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States' largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

SOURCE Comcast NBCUniversal

Related Links

http://www.comcastcorporation.com

