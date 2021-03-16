Comcast Opens Xfinity Store in Downtown Crossing

BOSTON, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast today announced it has opened a new Xfinity Store in Downtown Crossing, at 350 Washington Street. The 3,300 square foot store will provide a variety of interactive product demonstration areas for its full suite of Xfinity and Comcast Business products and services.

"With more customers working and learning from home, our goal is to provide an environment where they can get the products and services that fit their specific needs, along with great customer service from our highly trained and dedicated staff," said Trevor Arp, Senior Vice President of Comcast's Greater Boston Region, who noted the store will have 14 employees. "And we are truly delighted not only to be part of one of Boston's most historic shopping hubs, but also to help strengthen the city's economic base as it recovers from the pandemic.''

The new Xfinity Boston store is the 25th such retail outlet in the Greater Boston region. The new store will offer customers a welcoming and modern retail environment that highlights the complete line of Xfinity offerings, including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Home, Xfinity Internet, Flex and Xfinity Mobile as well as Comcast Business services.

"Representing the first opening of a major retail brand in our district since last March, Comcast provides a welcome reminder of Downtown Crossing's strength and resiliency,'' said Rosemarie Sansone, Downtown Boston BID President & CEO. "We look forward to the jobs and other benefits this location will bring."

In addition to receiving product demonstrations, customers can simply ask our experts about their current services or devices, learn how Xfinity apps make it easy to manage their account, sign up for all Xfinity services, pay bills at kiosks, return or acquire equipment and purchase accessories for mobile devices like cases, screen protectors and power supplies as well as smart accessories for the home. Customers can also go online to www.xfinity.com/support, click "Visit an Xfinity Store" and make an appointment.

"I'm really excited to be working in Downtown Crossing, a vibrant, diverse and important shopping district for all Bostonians,'' said Store Manager Julie LaPointe, who has worked for Comcast for 16 years and previously managed retail centers in Hyde Park, Roslindale, Roxbury and Dorchester. "My Xfinity Store team and I are looking forward to serving our customers' needs in the DTX community.''

To keep employees and customers safe in the wake of COVID-19, all Xfinity Retail Stores are operating with increased safety measures, including limiting store capacity, hand sanitizing stations, directional signage and clear barriers, increased store cleanings throughout the day and requiring all employees and customers to wear face coverings.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, Peacock, NBC News, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia.

